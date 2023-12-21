Chaos has broken out in the German Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic comes under fire. Fans and teammates have mounted pressure on the German club’s head coach.

After last year’s near-championship run, the team’s recent play has been disappointing, with just one win in their previous seven league games. According to reports from Germany, the players are starting to question the coach’s abilities and are coming clean to him about the problems that have been going on for a while.

Terzic, who had an emotional connection to the 73,065 supporters, chose to keep silent about the team’s predicament and his destiny. Yet, the criticism that surrounds the 41-year-old coach is something he is said to be well aware of.

Even among the club’s fans, Terzic is coming under fire, therefore Tuesday’s Bundesliga encounter against Mainz was crucial. If Terzic wanted to escape a more unpleasant winter vacation, he needed to win this year-ending game.

However, coach Edin Terzic’s problems were further exacerbated on Tuesday. His team played to a 1-1 draw at home against Bundesliga cellar dwellers Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund a mixed bag under Terzic

Dortmund started strong and took the lead on a fantastic free kick by Julian Brandt, but Mainz rallied late in the first half with a close-range header by Sepp van den Berg. Die Borussen’s last-ditch effort had American striker Gio Reyna’s name on the scoresheet, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

What is interesting is that they finished ahead of AC Milan, Newcastle, and Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League qualifying group. Nevertheless, under Terzic’s leadership, Dortmund has struggled recently, winning just once in their past seven league games.

Presently, Borussia Dortmund have not shown very encouraging outcomes. Halfway through the Bundesliga season, the Yellow-Blacks found themselves in fifth position. This is already six points off the UEFA Champions League qualifying spots.

To make matters worse for them, after making it to the quarterfinals of the German Cup, Dortmund fell. Rumors have it that players are losing trust in the German-Croatian’s abilities to salvage the situation, according to Sky Germany.

Some players feel that their manager is hesitant to make changes against his will. The team’s leadership wished for tactical changes. German publication Bild suggests Marco Reus, a crucial player and icon, is at odds with the coach.

Terzic chose to punish Reus for his actions by benching him for the Mainz encounter. The club’s captain was conspicuously absent from the pitch. Notably, even Niclas Fullkrug, Julian Brandt, and Gregor Kobel have all voiced their disapproval of Terzic’s strategies as of late.

What now for Edin Terzic?

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund has decided to retain Edin Terzic as head coach for the remainder of the season. Club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, sports director Sebastian Kehl, and external adviser Matthias Sammer decided during Thursday’s mid-season review conference.

Reports in Germany indicate the Dortmund authority still supports Terzic despite the club’s difficult start. The team’s 41-year-old coach will now try to spearhead its comeback after the winter break.

PHOTOS: IMAGO