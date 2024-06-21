USMNT right-back Sergiño Dest seemed to have found his footing during his loan spell at PSV after struggling at Barcelona. However, a serious knee injury has complicated his future, leading to intense negotiations between Barcelona and PSV regarding his permanent transfer.

The American joined the Eindhoven side on loan, with an option to make the move permanent for $10.7 million. This agreement appeared beneficial for both parties: PSV would secure a talented player, and Barcelona could ease their financial burden amid Fair Play constraints. During his time, Dest showcased his skills, contributing two goals and six assists in 25 league matches, indicating a promising turnaround in his career.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s season was cut short by a severe knee injury, sidelining him until at least the start of 2025. This unexpected development has forced the Eredivisie outfit to reconsider the $10.7m buy option. For them, investing in a player with an uncertain recovery timeline reportedly poses significant risks.

Barcelona and PSV considering alternatives

Given Dest’s injury, PSV is now proposing alternative solutions to retain him without adhering to the original terms. According to Marca, they aim to acquire the player for free, despite his contract with Barcelona running until 2025. The Rood-witten’s reluctance to pay a transfer fee stems from concerns about Dest’s performance post-recovery and the financial risks involved.

Thus, both clubs are exploring two main scenarios to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. In the first scenario, Dest would remain on loan at PSV for the next season, even while injured. During this period, the two clubs would share his salary. Once his contract with Barcelona expires in 2025, PSV could sign him as a free agent.

This arrangement would allow the Dutchmen to assess the player’s recovery without a significant financial commitment. However, it might not be favorable for the Blaugrana, as they would still need to account for the $4.5 million amortization cost from his 2020 signing.

What is the second option?

Meanwhile, the second scenario involves the outright termination of Dest’s contract with the La Liga outfit. This move would free the Catalans from his salary obligations and the associated amortization costs. Additionally, Barca could negotiate to retain a percentage of any future transfer fee PSV might receive if they decide to sell Dest later. This option provides immediate financial relief to Hansi Flick’s side while keeping a stake in Dest’s future market value.

Dest’s injury and the subsequent complications have significant financial implications for Barcelona. The club was counting on a transfer fee from PSV to improve its financial standing. With PSV unwilling to pay, they must find a way to mitigate the financial impact. The situation is further complicated by Barcelona’s need to adhere to Fair Play regulations, making any financial misstep potentially costly.

For Sergiño Dest, the injury is a major setback in what seemed like a career resurgence at PSV. Despite this, he remains a valuable player with a proven track record in both La Liga and Eredivisie. His ability to bounce back from this injury will be crucial for his future, whether it remains in Eindhoven or elsewhere.

PHOTOS: IMAGO