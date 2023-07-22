D.C. United revealed on Friday that Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha were both essentially suspended from the team.

The Major League Soccer side did not initially announce a clear reason for the move. Instead, the club stated that the duo “have been placed on paid administrative leave while MLS investigates possible violations of league policy.”

Nevertheless, The Athletic is reporting that the incident between the two involved a racial slur. According to the news outlet, Fountas hurled a slur towards Robertha during a club training session.

Sources then claim that the two teammates had a physical altercation. It is being alleged that Robertha assaulted Fountas upon hearing the racial slur. The club has so far declined to comment on the issue.

Fountas has prior investigtion for similar situation

This is not the first time that Fountas has reportedly used a racial slur. The Greece international allegedly used the N-word during a league match in 2022.

According to players on the pitch, Fountas used the slur against then Inter Miami player Damion Lowe in a September matchup. MLS investigated the incident last season, but eventually declined any discipline for the DC forward.

Team trainer recently fired for using hate symbol

The most recent episode is also not the only off-field issue for the club. A team trainer was recently fired for making a hand gesture deemed to be a hate symbol. The trainer made an “OK” symbol with his hand during a trip to the National Mall earlier this week. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) added the sign to their list of hate symbols back in 2019.

“There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and DC United do not tolerate any acts of this nature,” the club said in a brief statement.

D.C. United are preparing for their Leagues Cup matchup with Montreal on Wednesday, July 26th. They then finish the group stage of the competition with a visit to Liga MX side Pumas three days later.

