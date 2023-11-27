The upcoming friendly between La Liga and Liga MX giants should heat up the first official day of winter. Fans can snag a seat as tickets for Club America vs FC Barcelona on December 21 in Dallas are now on sale.

Tickets available to see Barcelona face Club America at the Cotton Bowl

This game is a rare midseason friendly for Barcelona. In fact, just one day before this game, the club is currently scheduled to host UD Almeria in a home La Liga match at 1:00 PM ET. That game is Barça’s last before the usual holiday league break.

At 8:00 PM the next day, they’ll be in Dallas to face Club América.

Historic venue to host game

This game will not be taking place in more modern venues in nearby Arlington – AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Choctaw Stadium. Instead, the historic Cotton Bowl will host the festivities.

Built in 1930 and traditionally a college football venue, the 92,000-seat stadium is no stranger to soccer.

It was a home venue for both the Dallas Tornado of the NASL and later FC Dallas of MLS. Several international games, including games at the 2021 Gold Cup and 1994 FIFA World Cup, were hosted there as well. Barcelona actually recently played Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in 2022.

In January 2020, 85,000+ ice hockey fans turned out to watch the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators in the first-ever outdoor NHL game in a southern state.

And soccer fans can now score their tickets to the Barcelona vs Club America game, the latest marquee event for the historic venue. And they’ll be treated to two top clubs.

Barcelona vs América – two massive, in-form clubs

Barcelona’s Mexico City-based opponents finished in first place in the 2023 Apertura, earning the top seed in the playoffs. By the time of the tilt with Barcelona, América could have their 14th Liga MX title if things go well for them.

Meanwhile, for Barça, it’s been tough times with recent sanctions and financial issues. However, at present they remain in their usual place near the top of the La Liga table. Barcelona are just four points back of first place. Only Atlético Madrid, Girona, and Real Madrid have outpaced the Blaugrana so far this season.

With a league match on the other side of the Atlantic the day before, one has to wonder what kind of squad Barça will trot out. Still, the bench for FC Barcelona is usually a top-quality side in its own right.

No matter who is on the field, though, it will surely be a packed house for two of the most-followed teams in the US. So jump on it and get your tickets now before they’re gone!

Photos: Imago