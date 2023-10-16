Liga MX sides Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America played a friendly at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles that broke an attendance record for soccer. While not an official competition, the game brought in over 84,000 spectators to the hallowed ground. That is the most attendees for a game involving two Mexican clubs on US soil. Also, it exceeds the 82,000 the MLS game between LAFC and LA Galaxy brought in over the summer.

Hearing Liga MX clubs have massive support in the United States is nothing new. Moreover, Chivas and Club America are two of the most popular and successful clubs coming out of the Mexican league. Still, in just a friendly, these two clubs are drawing in such frenzied support speaks volumes about the following of Liga MX in the United States.

Throughout the game, the droves of supporters were singing chants and setting off pyrotechnics. Referees temporarily paused the game for seven minutes because flares and smoke bombs clogged the players’ viewers during the game.

In total, there were 86,314 fans in attendance to watch these two Mexican giants. The aforementioned El Trafico was the most-attended game in MLS history. To be fair to Major League Soccer, none of the stadiums in use have a maximum capacity that rivals the Rose Bowl. Regardless, that game involving the two Los Angeles clubs did not sell out. Perhaps moving the game back due to weather had an impact on the game meeting capacity.

Club America defeats Chivas in front of 84,000 in Los Angeles

Regardless, two teams from outside Los Angeles and the country drew in more supporters. It reaffirms the fact that Liga MX is one of the top leagues for fans in the United States. Previous TV viewership data also demonstrates Liga MX has more viewers than any other league for American audiences. Most of that does come from the southwest of the country, including Los Angeles. This weekend, those fans had a rare opportunity to see a massive derby in an American stadium.

With a record crowd on hand, the most successful team in the history of Liga MX defeated its Super Clasico rival on Sunday, 2-0.

