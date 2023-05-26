Romeo Lavia could be set to depart Southampton after just one season on the coast, with fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea leading the race for his services. He can also come at something of a discount, as Southampton is playing next season in the Championship. However, performances in a dismal Southampton side could force a massive payout from suitors.

The Times is reporting that the two big teams are both monitoring Lavia’s current situation with Southampton. Although he only cost the club $12 million last summer, the Saints are looking for a massive return on their investment. The British news outlet claims that they could demand over $40 million for the teen.

Man City can match any other bid for player

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last July. Part of the deal between the two sides included a clause that gives the Premier League champs the opportunity to match any bid. However, City is not expected to be interested in bringing Lavia back.

Liverpool certainly needs reinforcements in midfield after a disappointing campaign. The Reds are anticipated to bring in multiple players in this position. Because of this, Lavia would certainly make sense as a potential Liverpool signing. His Premier League experience would also be a significant bonus.

Chelsea, on the other other hand, endured an even tougher campaign than rivals Liverpool. The Blues spent $600 million on new players but will end the campaign in the bottom half of the table. Chelsea even attempted to sign Lavia last summer after he joined Southampton. However, the Saints rejected the offer and the player spent the season on the South Coast.

Romeo Lavia earns eyes from Liverpool and Chelsea

Regardless of the relegation, Lavia was one of the club’s standout performers of the campaign. After missing eight top-flight matches with Southampton due to a hamstring injury, the midfielder played a key part in the team. In fact, he featured in every match for the Saints since New Year’s Eve. He is also the only Premier League teen to rack up 50 total tackles during the current campaign.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage