In a summer filled with transfer activity, Christian Pulisic is poised to bring his Chelsea adventure to an end by joining AC Milan. The two clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer fee, paving the way for Pulisic’s reunion with Loftus-Cheek.

The English midfielder already made the switch earlier in June and will join fellow Blues’ academy product, Fikayo Tomori.

In 2019, Pulisic transferred to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund. Since then, he has racked up 145 appearances for the Blues, scoring 26 goals and winning the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old’s fitness and form have suffered greatly since moving to London.

The U.S. international will depart Stamford Bridge having been demoted to a backup role. He hopes to restart his career with the Rossoneri and build confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Chelsea’s links to the USMNT, however, show no signs of being totally cut. As the club prepares to lose one American player, they’ve set their eyes on bringing in another.

Chelsea open talks with Folarin Balogun’s agent

Chelsea have opened talks with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in 27 appearances for Reims last season while on loan from his parent club, Arsenal.

The New York-born player settled his international future at the end of the 2022/23 season by making his senior debut for the USMNT in June. He scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Canada.

Several European teams, including both Milan clubs, have shown interest in him due to his impressive form.

Now that the Blues have reportedly opened discussions with the striker, he may be able to stay in London, according to the Daily Mail.

The striker, who wants to leave Arsenal this summer, does not want to go out on loan again and reportedly has a $64 million price tag.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport