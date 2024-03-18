In the March international break, many of the major sides are playing friendlies. France, England, Brazil, and Argentina are preparing for summer tournaments. However, the March international break goes well beyond just games without consequence.

Euro 2024 qualifying reaches its head when 12 teams battle for the final three spots. While the traditional favorites are not a part of the playoff phase, there are strong teams involved in this phase. For example, Poland and Wales are in the same four-team bracket. Also, Iceland, Ukraine, Israel, and Bosnia and Herzegovina make up one bracket. The drama will ensue as teams battle to reach Germany this summer.

Elsewhere around the globe, the CONCACAF Nations League put a trophy on the line for international soccer. The United States men’s national team is facing Jamaica in one semifinal while Mexico has a game against Panama. Those two games are among the best contests available during the March international break.

What to watch during March international break

Euro 2024 playoff semifinals – Thursday, March 21

To start the international hiatus, there are six games in the semifinal stage of the Euro 2024 playoffs. Some of these games do stand out. For example, the game between Finland and Wales should be a fascinating semifinal fixture. Wales is rounding into form, and Rob Page’s side is playing in Cardiff for this fixture.

Another game on Thursday is Israel against Iceland. Israel is playing this game in Hungary as a result of the war happening in the Middle East. Both sides failed to qualify for the European Championships in 2021, and whichever team advances out of this playoff fixture will be one game away from advancing to the tournament proper.

USMNT vs. Jamaica – Thursday March 21

7 p.m. ET

The semifinal fixture between the United States and Jamaica is far from a formality to set up a final between Mexico and the USA. Jamaica is a strong side that is calling upon talents with Premier League experience like Michail Antonio, Bobby Decordova-Reid, and Demarai Gray. Jamaica stunned Canada in the Nations League quarterfinals to get to this point.

To counter that strong Jamaican side, the USMNT named a strong squad to represent the USA in the Nations League. The welcomed return of Tyler Adams gives the USMNT more experience. Despite several injuries, Adams included, the USMNT named arguably its best squad possible to face Jamaica and potentially Mexico or Panama.

England vs. Brazil – Saturday, March 23

3 p.m. ET

While the previous mentions both have meaning to the games, England’s contest against Brazil is just a friendly. However, few friendlies, or games in general, can compete with the talent on display between England and Brazil. The two are playing at Wembley Stadium, and the young England team will face another stiff test.

In all likelihood, this game sets up meetings between teammates. Midfielder Declan Rice reprises his role in the middle of the park, and he will play against defensive teammate Gabriel. Likewise, the uber-talented Jude Bellingham will face Vinicius Junior with the pair teaming up at Real Madrid. Saturday’s game promises to be intense despite the nature of a friendly.

France vs. Germany – Saturday, March 23

4 p.m. ET

England and Brazil do not have a vaunted history. Germany and France do. The European rivals are playing a friendly of their own at the same time as the England-Brazil game, which gives soccer fans ample options this weekend. Germany is hosting Euro 2024, so this friendly against France gives the Germans a final opportunity to play against top opposition.

While Germany has been struggling at international competitions, France has been thriving. The World Cup winner in 2018 finished as the runner-up in 2022. In 2023, France lost just one game. However, that came against Germany in another friendly.

CONCACAF Nations League Final – Monday, March 25

9 p.m. ET

Following the USMNT-Jamaica and Mexico-Panama semifinals, the CONCACAF Nations League Final on the following Monday is a chance for a trophy. There are no guarantees as to which teams will play in this game. The United States has won each of the previous two editions of the event, having defeated Mexico and Canada in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Based on the odds, Mexico and the United States will advance.

However, even if Jamaica and Panama advance, this game promises excitement. The CONCACAF Nations League has been the epitome of the action that CONCACAF is known for in the tournament’s last two occurrences.

