In 2024, the USA has a monumental schedule that can lead to great success. Likewise, a poor spell of form from the USMNT could spell disaster for U.S. soccer in potentially watershed moments in the United States. That all starts this weekend when the USA takes on Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

This year did not start positively for the USMNT, as Gregg Berhalter’s side lost to Slovenia, 1-0. However, that was not the full team, as there was no international break in January. In the CONCACAF Nations League Finals, Berhalter summoned a strong squad with all of the side’s biggest stars making the trip to Texas. The 23-player squad features ample experience, including many players who will be seeking a three-peat of Nations League successes.

Strong American squad ahead of semifinals

Some last-minute changes due to injury have not tarnished the potential of the squad. Brenden Aaronson, despite his form for Union Berlin, is replacing Luca de la Torre. Haji Wright has thrived of late with Coventry, and he is in for the injured Josh Sargent. They join a group that is close to the proverbial “A Team.”

The goalkeeping group is Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Drake Callender. The defense consists of plenty of experienced players. Tim Ream has 55 caps, Antonee Robinson is at 39 caps, Sergino Dest has 32 caps (though he is suspended for the Nations League semifinal) and Miles Robinson is nearing 30 caps.

In the midfield, Tyler Adams is just a little bit of a surprise inclusion due to having not played for Bournemouth for some time due to an injury. Likewise, Gio Reyna has struggled to get playing time following his move from Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest. Weston McKennie, however, is in fine form with Juventus.

But perhaps no American player is flying higher than Christian Pulisic. His move from Chelsea to AC Milan has worked wonders. He’s got 12 goals in 39 appearances. He even managed to get two opposing players sent off in the same game.

Is Jamaica at full strength?

Jamaica’s path to the Nations League semifinal was dramatic. They topped Group B ahead of Honduras, needing a win on the final day to secure their advancement. In the quarterfinals, things got wacky. They dropped the home leg to Canada, 2-1. Then, they went on the road to Toronto and won 3-2. With the aggregate score tied at four goals apiece, the Reggae Boyz advanced on the away goals tiebreaker. By advancing past the Canadians, Jamaica qualified for this summer’s Copa America.

Jamaica’s roster called in by manager Helmir Hallgrimsson features several players who ply their trade in the US. Goalkeepers Andre Blake and Jahmali White play, respectively, for the Philadelphia Union and El Paso Locomotive. Defenders Damion Lowe and Tayvon Gray play, respectively, for the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC. And forward Cory Burke plays for the New York Red Bulls.

Some of the most notable Jamaican internationals will not feature for Jamaica. For example, Michail Antonio withdrew from the squad without providing a reason. Ethan Pinnock is out with injury while Leon Bailey did not earn a selection because he missed curfew during the previous stint with the national team. Demarai Gray is on the squad, but he will not play in the game against the United States due to yellow card accumulation.

Game Information: USA vs Jamaica in Nations League semifinals

Thursday’s game is the first of the two CONCACAF Nations League semifinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Coverage for viewers in the United States is available on Paramount+.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

The winner of this game will play the winner of the second semifinal between Mexico and Panama. The Nations League Final is on Sunday, March 24. That game is also at AT&T Stadium in Texas. In the Copa America, the USMNT will make another appearance at AT&T Stadium when it begins that tournament against Bolivia.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.