United States men’s national team midfielder Tyler Adams may not leave the Premier League after all. The American’s current club, Leeds, suffered relegation after a disastrous 2022/23 campaign. The Whites finished 19th in the table after failing to win any of their last nine league matches.

However, Aston Villa and Brighton want to bring Adams back to the Premier League. Manager Unai Emery supposedly wants to add more squad depth in midfield. This comes even after Villa has already brought in fellow relegated midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

Villa, Brighton among quartet monitoring Tyler Adams

Along with Villa, Brighton is tracking Adams as well. The Daily Mail is claiming that the Seagulls are currently leading the race to sign the American. Leeds are asking for around $31 million for their star midfielder. The duo is not alone in eyeing Adams. Everton and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the American as well.

With at least four top-flight English teams to be interested in Adams, there could very well be a bidding war. This would benefit Leeds. The Daily Mail has also suggested that a release clause may be included in the American’s current contract as well. Assuming multiple teams trigger this clause, Adams would then essentially get to pick his next destination.

Adams was one of his club’s best players during 22/23

Despite the relegation, Adams was one of his club’s top performers throughout the most recent campaign. In fact, the team’s demise occurred while the midfielder was nursing an injury. Leeds was not in the drop zone when Adams played his final match for the club. The Whites managed just two victories in 12 games with Adams on the sidelines.

Adams is currently suffering an injury from this past season. Despite that, he is available for the coming season. Adams was, however, not included in the USMNT Gold Cup roster. Nevertheless, the hamstring injury should not be a long-term issue.

