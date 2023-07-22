A Moises Caicedo Chelsea deal isn’t quite dead. While the astronomical number of player departures at Chelsea has dominated headlines this summer, rumors persist that the Blues are actively recruiting.

Recent reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino is placing a high priority on acquiring 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo. Multiple offers from the Stamford Bridge outfit have been turned down in recent weeks for the player.

Their attempts to persuade Brighton owner Tony Bloom to sell the Ecuador international, which they estimate to be worth approximately $129 million, have so far been unsuccessful.

Caicedo Chelsea deal is under threat from Arsenal

Arsenal, have been linked to a move for the Ecuadorian midfielder for quite some time. In January, the Gunners made several offers for the 21-year-old rising star, but all of them were turned down.

They just completed the $129 million purchase of Declan Rice, so it seems doubtful that they would come back for Caicedo. However, Chelsea‘s prospects look to still be alive, and they may be improved further with one move.

Levi Colwill could unlock the deal

Offering defender Levi Colwill in a swap deal, according to the Seagulls’ coach Roberto De Zerbi, might be the key to closing the sale.

“There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, but also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap]. I would like to play with Caicedo and Colwill together but at the moment I can only speak about Caicedo as Colwill is not one of my players.”

As for a verbal agreement to sell his midfielder for a particular sum, De Zerbi categorically refuted the talk.

“It is not true. I am coach, not owner, I’m not a sporting director. I’m only a coach. Believe me, it is difficult to be a coach.”

“At the moment Moises is a Brighton player,” the Italian added. I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don’t change, Moises stays with us. For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises. If Moises leaves we have to find another player of the same level because we deserve to play the next season with the same [quality].”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Colorsport