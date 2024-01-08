Championship relegation candidate Birmingham City FC named Tony Mowbray as its manager to replace Wayne Rooney. The Blues sacked Rooney after just 15 games in charge of the club. When Rooney took over at Birmingham City, the side was sixth in the Championship table. At the time of his dismissal, BCFC sank to 20th in the league table. Over those 15 games, Birmingham City picked up just 10 points.

It was the antithesis of the ambitious signing Birmingham City wanted to make when it relieved John Eustace of his duties. Wayne Rooney said he would have wanted more time in charge of Birmingham City to implement his changes. To be fair to the Manchester United icon, he was only in charge of Birmingham City for 83 days.

“Time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.”

However, Rooney went on to add that soccer, especially the Championship, is a results-driven business. Birmingham City slumped 14 spots in the table to now be in the relegation fight. BCFC is six points above the drop, and that forced the club to make a change.

Tony Mowbray is now next in line at St. Andrew’s to reverse the club’s fortunes. That starts with a game against Swansea City. Swansea is just four points above Birmingham City. Therefore, this game has major ramifications for the league table and Birmingham City’s future.

Tony Mowbray brings ample experience to Birmingham City

After an 18-year playing career with Middlesbrough, Celtic and Ipswich Town, Tony Mowbray has had seven different stints as a manager. Most of those have been at clubs in the Championship. He helped West Bromwich Albion earn promotion to the Premier League in his time at the Hawthorns. However, he has not found that level of success since leaving West Brom.

Most recently, Mowbray was the manager of Sunderland until one month ago. In 2022/23 Mowbray guided the side to sixth in the Championship table. Sunderland fell in the playoff semifinals to Luton Town after winning the first leg, 2-1. Luton went on to advance to the Premier League. This season, Sunderland sacked Mowbray when the club was ninth in the league table. That made him available for Birmingham City.

Mowbray readies for new position

The new manager spoke about his excitement for the opportunity in the club’s release.

“I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time,” Mowbray said. “I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of. I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City.”

Immediately following the Swansea game, Birmingham City has an FA Cup replay against Hull City before hosting Stoke City. Then, Mowbray will manage against two former sides he managed, Middlesbrough and West Brom.

PHOTOS: IMAGO