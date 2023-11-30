The ‘wrong project,’ according to Federico Bernardeschi, was his stint with Toronto FC, which is not working out. Consequently, he has acknowledged the possibility of returning to Juventus.

Last summer, Bernardeschi became a member of Toronto FC after leaving Juventus as a free agent. The MLS club brought him in along with fellow Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. Toronto hoped the trio would breathe life into the Canadian squad.

Still, after scoring 13 goals in 47 games in the American top division, he has been unable to find success. The team’s fortunes have taken a nosedive instead. They failed to make the playoffs in 2022. In 2023, Toronto finished at the bottom of the standings.

Bernardeschi labels Toronto move as mitake

While in Italy last week, the 29-year-old spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which caused quite a stir. The Designated Player for TFC discussed his experience in the United States so far, as well as the challenging 2023 season that the Reds endured.

“It was not like everyone expected, starting from the club. We have had many difficulties, there have been changes of coaches and probably it was the wrong project,” the ex-Juventus winger told La Gazzetta.

“Personally, I had a decent season, it was a nice experience in a totally different football, where trips are longer and it’s not simple logistically. It takes a period of time to adapt, I’ve learned a lot and finally, I’ve recovered from groin issues after one and a half years of struggles.”

Once he acknowledged that Toronto was not the right project for him, he went on to say that he would be happy to go back to his homeland: “I’ve developed as a man and as a footballer at Juventus. A piece of my heart has remained there. I will always be there for Juventus, and I still have a house in Turin.”

Winger reveals his future plans to fan

On Wednesday, Federico Bernardeschi was seen at Juventus’ training field, fueling rumors that he might be making a comeback to the club. After seeing his old colleagues and coach, Massimiliano Allegri, at Continassa, he conveyed the same message.

Bernardeschi pulled over to autograph autographs for Bianconeri fans just outside Juve training center’s gates. That’s when an ardent fan wanted to know whether he planned to be back in January, to which he simply said, “I hope so”.

According to certain sources, Juve is looking to bolster their midfield options by adding Bernardeschi on a short-term basis until the conclusion of the current season. It is well-known that Massimiliano Allegri needs new midfielders.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, the club may hold off on signing suitable replacements until the summer. This has led to speculation that they are interested in signing Bernardeschi on a short-term basis until the season concludes.

Teams will be hesitant to let the Old Lady take their star players in January. The Italians allegedly know this. They are taking advantage of the fact that signing the Toronto winger will be simpler until summer comes.

PHOTOS: IMAGO