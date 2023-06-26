Bayern Munich is stepping up its pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Not only does Bayern Munich identify the English striker as its top target this summer. Reports indicate Kane would select Bayern Munich over the other clubs competing for his services.

However, German journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports Germany says Kane’s most likely destination is Germany and Bayern Munich. Bayern was also in the running for Victor Osimhen. Yet, the club communicated with the Nigerian’s management to say that Kane tops its wish list. Plettenberg added that Bayern Munich is convinced it can secure Kane for less than $100 million. Part of that low fee comes from the fact that Kane has just one year left on his current contract.

Clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid are seeking out Kane this summer. Both of those clubs are searching for a striker. Real Madrid lost Karim Benzema to Saudi side Al-Ittihad. Manchester United’s striker woes have been an issue for some time. Kane wanted to join one of the two Manchester clubs a couple of years ago. Now that Erling Haaland established himself as an elite force in the blue half of the city, United needs a star to rival the Norwegian.

However, Bayern Munich could be swooping in to prevent that move. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is staying at Bayern Munich after his 17-goal season in 2022/23. But, a proven talent like Harry Kane could pay the same dividends that someone like Robert Lewandowski did with Bayern. The Polish international dominated in Germany, helping Bayern Munich to win the treble in 2020. Kane has proven that he can score in the big games. In 2019, Kane became the fastest player to 20 Champions League goals, doing so in just 24 games.

Harry Kane is a natural fit at Bayern Munich

English players tend to stay in England. As of now, there are only seven players from England in the German top flight. Two of the more recent players there were Jude Bellingham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi returned to Chelsea after a loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen. Bellingham just made a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

Therefore, it is something of a surprise to see Kane pick Bayern Munich as his intended destination. In the past, like Bellingham, many top English players have flocked to Real Madrid. Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, David Beckham and now Jude Bellingham have all moved to Real Madrid after successful stints at previous clubs.

However, Bayern Munich is the top candidate for the English striker. The club and the player’s representatives have made contact, according to Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto