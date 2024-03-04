Bayern Munich is lining up a managerial move for Arne Slot, the boss at Feyenoord, if its bid for Xabi Alonso does not come to fruition. Bayern Munich is looking at a trophyless season after falling 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen. Consequently, Bayern is going to move on from Thomas Tuchel after just over a year in charge of the club. Yet, it is retaining the German through the end of the season.

If all goes to plan for Bayern Munich, it will bring in Xabi Alonso, the man who has Bayer Leverkusen poised to win its first Bundesliga title. The Bavarians will have to battle clubs like Liverpool or Bayer Leverkusen to bring the Spaniard on board. Alonso played for both Bayern Munich and Liverpool as a midfielder, so he has reason to join both, in addition to the impending coaching vacancies.

Therefore, if Alonso goes with Liverpool, Bayern Munich needs a backup option. According to Abendzeitung, a newspaper based out of Munich, claims Arne Slot is one of the contenders to fill in for Tuchel this summer. Slot was a popular choice to move clubs last summer, with Tottenham nearly bringing the Dutch manager to England. The cost to bring Slot to the Premier League was too much for Tottenham, so it went with Ange Postecoglou.

That keeps Slot at Feyenoord, where he has been successful again this season. Even though Feyenoord is second in the table, it is poised for qualification to the UEFA Champions League. Arne Slot has led the side to just two losses in the Eredivisie in the current campaign. It trails undefeated PSV Eindhoven by 10 points. Still, it has a six-point edge on Twente for a guaranteed spot in the Champions League group stage next season.

Success with Feyenoord is key

Success in one campaign is not the reason Bayern Munich would want to bring in Arne Slot. The 2023/24 campaign is Slot’s third season in charge of Feyenoord. In all likelihood, Feyenoord will finish in the top three of the Eredivisie for the third straight season. Last year, Feyenoord won the league for the first time since the turn of the century. This year, the club is in the Final of the KNVB Cup, which is the equivalent of the FA Cup in England.

Slot also had Feyenoord on the verge of a first European trophy in 20 years during his first season. Feyenoord lost the UEFA Europa Conference League Final to Roma in 2021/22. Roma has had Slot’s number over the last three seasons, as the Italians have eliminated Feyenoord from European competition in each of the manager’s three seasons.

Regardless, Slot has turned the club into a power in the Netherlands. The only two losses in the current campaign came against PSV Eindhoven and Twente. Most recently, Slot’s side held PSV to a 2-2 draw. Despite holding a second-half lead at PSV, Feyenoord drew. That was the third game PSV has dropped points domestically this season.

Is Arne Slot the man to turn around Bayern Munich?

What Slot has been able to do with Feyenoord is more impressive considering the club’s rivals in the Netherlands have spent far more on transfers. PSV and Ajax have spent more on transfers recently, but Feyenoord has remained competitive. Bayern Munich would allow Slot to bring in virtually any player to the side that he believes can fit his system.

PHOTOS: IMAGO