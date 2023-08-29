Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is targeting Trevoh Chalobah, the Chelsea defender that he used during his time at Stamford Bridge. The German manager needs defensive reinforcements after Bayern offloaded Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan officially on Tuesday. Therefore, any additions at the back are welcome in Tuchel’s ranks.

According to MailSport, Chalobah is a name Chelsea would be willing to let go. Mauricio Pochettino and the Chelsea ranks would be willing to make some sales. That way, they can afford more attacking threats. Romelu Lukaku departed the club on another loan, this time joining Jose Mourinho at Roma. Any money a deal for Trevoh Chalobah can go toward a new striker, winger or midfielder.

For Bayern, the German Supercup loss to RB Leipzig may have opened Tuchel’s eyes to the defensive inefficacies in his squad. Three goals against in that game was not the start to the season the German wanted in his first full season at Bayern Munich. With Kim Min-jae and Matthijs de Ligt at the back, Chalobah can be a bridge to help build play forward.

In his time at Chelsea, Chalobah played in 45 Premier League games. The majority of his appearances came at center-back. However, he also featured as a right-back when called upon. That versatility, as well as the potential to play as a holding midfielder, is good for the Bavarians. Tuchel may want to bring the same talent he saw in Chalobah a few years ago to Bayern.

Tuchel courting Chalobah to Bayern is latest Chelsea move

Chalobah has struggled for consistent playing time in the constant overturn of players at Chelsea. Last season, he made 18 starts in the Premier League. Then, he made a further seven substitute appearances while remaining an unused reserve on 10 occasions. That is less than what he did under Tuchel in the 2021/22 season, which was the German’s only full season at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah would likely fall in the pecking order to some of the talents that Bayern Munich has. Yet, with the playing experience the 24-year-old has, Tuchel thinks his depth would be a worthy addition for another Bundesliga push.

