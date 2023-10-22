Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening as 17-year-old Marc Guiu was the hero for the reigning La Liga Champions.

A lively encounter saw both sides have chances early on.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen first denied Inaki Williams’ effort in the fifth minute before Joao Felix was unlucky to hit the crossbar with a brilliant first-time effort that had Unai Simon beaten in goal.

Just minutes later, Simon made a world-class save to deny Fermin Lopez and Barcelona’s opening goal on the night.

Ter Stegen then denied Inaki Williams’ goal-bound effort with an acrobatic save in what was an end-to-end encounter. The Williams brothers caused the hosts all sorts of problems and the visitors would have taken the lead had it not been for Inigo Martínez whose last-ditch block kept the score goalless.

The half’s best opportunity also fell to Bilbao right on the stroke of halftime. Nico Williams’ effort was destined to hit the back of the net, but it was Ter Stegen once again who came up with a remarkable save as both sides headed into the tunnel tied 0-0.

Barcelona create more in second half

Barcelona had the better chances in the second half. First Joao Felix’s right-footed curling effort was denied by Simon before Lopez couldn’t redirect the rebound.

Just seconds later, Lopez was once again guilty of missing another golden opportunity following Ferran Torres’ cutback.

Lamine Yamal then squandered a golden opportunity from Joao Felix’s through ball as the score somehow remained goalless.

Barcelona finally got the getaway in the 80th minute when 17-year-old substitute Marc Guiu scored with his first touch after coming on.

Joao Felix was once again in the heart of the move as the Portuguese threaded a neat pass for Guiu who slotted past the onrushing Simon to make it 1-0 for the hosts.

VAR confirmed the goal as Guiu had remained onside in the buildup. The result means that Xavi’s side is now just a point off Real Madrid’s league leaders as we eagerly wait for the El Clasico next weekend.

