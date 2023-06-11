Aston Villa have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer. The Belgian midfielder is set to join the club on July 1 after the expiration of his contract with Leicester City.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League this season, which meant that several clubs were interested in the 26-year-old. However, Aston Villa have acted the quickest and have secured the services of the player, who also becomes the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

A statement from the Villains’ official website read, “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans. The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.”

Aston Villa signing of Youri Tielemans

Tielemans played a key role in Leicester’s consecutive fifth-place finishes in 2019 and 2020 making 195 appearances for the Foxes. The midfielder also attained cult status at the King Power Stadium side having scored the winner against Chelsea at Wembley in the 2021 FA Cup Final.

Signing the player is certainly a coup for the Villans, with Liverpool and Arsenal also interested in the midfielder. The Athletic, however, reports that the desire to work under Unai Emery and Villa’s ambitions persuaded Tielemans to choose a move to the West Midlands.

Tielemans is likely to be a fine addition for Emery as the Spanish manager prepares his squad to compete in the Europa Conference after finishing a creditable seventh in the Premier League standings. The Belgian is adept at holding the ball in the middle of the park and is also a fine passer of the ball with exemplary vision.

Moreover, Tielemans also has an eye for goal with a powerful right foot and is also intelligent off the ball. A proven Premier League midfielder, he should seamlessly slot in Emery’s side as Villa aim to compete both domestically and in Europe next season.

Photo: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images