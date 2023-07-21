Aston Villa is set to continue its impressive summer by bringing in Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. While the deal has not yet been announced by the Premier League club, reports claim that the move has been agreed by the two teams. Diaby will most likely become the English club’s record signing.

Soccer transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the Premier League side will pay $55 million for Diaby. This fee could even rise closer to $66 million with add-ons included. Either of these amounts of money would smash Villa’s current record signing of Emiliano Buendia. The Argentine playmaker signed for the West Midlands clubs for around $40 million in 2021.

Nevertheless, The Athletic is reporting that the final fee will be closer to the $44 million mark. Either way, Diaby should soon break Villa’s record transfer. The Frenchman will sign a five-year contract with the English side upon his arrival. Diaby essentially chose Villa despite receiving a massive contract offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Aston Villa making major moves with Moussa Diaby signing

Diaby’s imminent arrival is yet another huge piece of business by manager Unai Emery and new director of football operations Monchi. The club has already brought in former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer. The Belgian recently saw his contract expire at the freshly relegated club. Emery and Monchi also signed star defender Pau Torres in a $36 million deal. The Spaniard opted for Villa rather than a move to a Champions League-caliber club.

Another attacker could be on his way to club

Villa brass may not even be done signing stars just yet. The team is heavily linked with Jeremy Doku as well. Emery and company have already seen a $25 million bid for the winger rejected by Rennes. However, the Premier League side is reportedly ready to increase its offer to around $32 million.

Emery’s introduction to the team last season revitalized the club. Despite sitting 16th in the table at his arrival, the Spanish coach took the team up to seventh in the final standings. The Villans qualified for the Europa Conference League, their first season in a European competition for over a decade.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Team2