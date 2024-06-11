Arsenal Women have officially announced that they will play two preseason friendlies in the United States this summer. The matchups are part of the club’s first-ever tour of America. The decision to travel Stateside, however, follows a similar move for the English outfit’s men’s team. Mikel Arteta’s squad will also play two friendlies across the pond in July.

While the men’s team will call Philadelphia and Los Angeles home for their tour, Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal Women is staying in Washington, D.C. The Gunners are currently scheduled to remain in the nation’s capital from August 15 to 26. During this timeframe, the women’s side will first face off against National Women’s Soccer League club Washington Spirit.

The initial match against the third-placed Spirit is on August 18 at the NWSL team’s home arena, Audi Field. Washington is currently led by USWNT stars Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger, and Hal Hershfelt.

Arsenal Women will then play local rivals Chelsea a week after the Spirit matchup. The two Women’s Super League teams are among the biggest clubs in the league. The two sides have combined to collect the last eight league titles, with the Blues winning seven of these trophies. Chelsea is currently one of the top women’s teams in Europe and is the former home of USWNT manager Emma Hayes.

Arsenal Women recently played friendly in front of 42,000 fans

The foreign tour for the Gunners comes after the women’s team most recently played in Australia. Immediately following the 2023/24 campaign, Arsenal Women traveled Down Under to play the A-League All Stars Women. The Gunners went on to win the friendly 1-0 thanks to a lone goal by star striker Alessia Russo. Over 42,000 fans attended the game at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

The decision to move their preseason preparations to America shows that the club’s fanbase continues to grow. “To take our women’s team to the U.S. for the first time on tour is another sign of great progress,” proclaimed Arsenal’s managing director Richard Garlick.

“We know from our recent trip to Australia that the interest and love for Arsenal Women stretches far and wide. We want to build on that and bring our US supporters closer to the club, we look forward to our visit and building strong foundations for a momentous season ahead, which will see more women’s games come to Emirates Stadium.”

Spirit season ticket members get first chance at seats

Arsenal Women recently announced that they will play their 2024/25 league matches at the massive Emirates Stadium. The move is certainly rare in the sport. A vast majority of women’s teams play their games at much smaller arenas compared to their men’s counterparts. Nevertheless, Arsenal Women has essentially led the charge in grabbing more interest in women’s soccer throughout Europe.

Tickets for the two Arsenal Women matches in the States will go on pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, June 18th. This initial chance to purchase tickets is only available for premium Spirit season ticket holders, as well as official Arsenal and Chelsea supporter groups.

Fans not in these categories can currently register for another presale event on the following day. Tickets will then go on sale for the general public on Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. ET. Both friendlies will stream for free on DAZN as well.

Arsenal Women USA summer tour schedule:

Arsenal vs. Washington Spirit – August 18, 2 p.m. – Washington D.C.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea – August 25, 4 p.m. – Washington D.C.

