CBS Sports has officially announced that they are expanding their broadcasting partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The division previously revealed a new four-year deal with ESPN, CBS Sports, Amazon, and Scripps ahead of the 2024 season.

The agreement spread across the four providers will pocket the league $10 million per season. This is a massive increase compared their their previous deal with CBS Sports/Paramount+. In fact, the outgoing agreement only netted the NWSL $1.5 million each season.

Along with the four broadcasters, NWSL matches can also be found on the league’s streaming service, NWSL+. While a bit confusing, NWSL+ is a free service that has coverage for many American women’s league matches. The new updated broadcasting schedule, however, has seen CBS Sports share some of these matches initially expected to be solely available on NWSL+.

CBS Sports picks up 20 extra NWSL matches during the 2024 season

CBS Sports will now handle 20 additional regular season NWSL games throughout the 2024 season. The network had already nailed down television rights to air the semifinals and final of playoffs at the end of the campaign. These extra games are set to be available to stream live on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The next NWSL matchup set to hit CBS Sports is between the Chicago Red Stars and the Utah Royals. This particular fixture can be found on the CBS Sports Golazo Network on Sunday, May 12th at 5:30 PM (ET). The game happens to land on Mother’s Day here in the United States.

Chicago will then face NJ/NY Gotham FC a week later on May 19th at 5 PM (ET) on Paramount+. An hour later, the Seattle Reign is scheduled to play the Orlando Pride. This matchup will be available for fans via Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Seven more NWSL matches are then scheduled to be on the CBS Sports family of networks throughout June. The broadcaster also has 10 more league games set to air between July and October.

Along with Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, all of these particular NWSL matches can also still be found on NWSL+ as well.

CBS Sports also has additional NWSL content on their 24-hour soccer channel

CBS Sports previously agreed to broadcast up to a dozen NWSL fixtures each season on their traditional television channel, CBS. This list includes the aforementioned playoff matchups. 10 more NWSL games were already set to hit the CBS Sports Network every year as well. The extra expansion now adds to the network’s total coverage of the women’s league.

Not only is CBS Sports providing additional access to live NWSL games, but they will continue to offer extra content regarding the league. This coverage includes the dedicated women’s soccer show Attacking Third, as well as other soccer programming such as Morning Footy, Box 2 Box, and Scoreline.

Live matches and other content on CBS Sports Golazo Network are available for free on various devices. This includes many smart TVs and mobile devices by accessing the CBS Sports app, Paramount+, and the Roku Channel. The CBS Sports Golazo Network is a 24-hour soccer channel that offers coverage of various leagues around the world.

Photo: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire