Among the clubs making a trip to the USA this summer, Arsenal is making a tour stateside with several marquee games in 2024. Currently, there are only two games on the Gunners’ schedule in the summer of 2024. Both of those are against fellow Premier League giants. The games happen at the end of July and into early August. Traditionally, the preseason friendlies in the United States are earlier in the summer. However, the Copa America in the United States pushed the schedule back two to three weeks.

On Saturday, July 27, Arsenal plays Manchester United at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The two clubs played each other last summer at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Now, they go to Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s stadium. Then, on Wednesday, July 31, Arsenal travels east to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Gunners will face Liverpool in that game at the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – July 27, time TBD – Inglewood, CA – Tickets.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – July 31, 7 PM – Philadelphia, PA – Tickets.

Both of these venues have experience when it comes to hosting major soccer games. SoFi Stadium, for example, hosted Arsenal last summer. As stated, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke also owns the stadium. He built it as the primary home for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. SoFi Stadium is hosting games at this summer’s Copa America and the 2026 World Cup.

Likewise, Arsenal’s appearance at Lincoln Financial Stadium is a host venue during the 2026 World Cup. Remarkably, this friendly between Arsenal and Liverpool will be Lincoln Financial Field’s 35th soccer game. Vivid Seats, a partner of World Soccer Talk, offers new Vivid Seats customers $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout.

Arsenal USA tour in 2024 is a familiar spot

Games against Manchester United and Liverpool are sure to bring in ample viewers. Those three clubs have some of the biggest global followings of any club. Moreover, these clubs are looking to take advantage of the massive influx of soccer in the United States over the next several years. In addition to the Copa America in 2024, the United States will be the home of the biggest soccer competitions in each of the next two summers. The Club World Cup, which will feature 32 teams, is in the United States in 2025. In 2026, the 48-team World Cup will be in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Yet, even with those competitions coming stateside, Arsenal has played several preseason friendlies in the United States over recent seasons. Last year, Arsenal traveled to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and East Rutherford, NJ. In 2022, Arsenal played three games, including a fixture against Chelsea in Orlando. Finally, in 2019, The Gunners participated in the International Champions Cup.

In other words, the only reason Mikel Arteta’s squad has not played in the United States in the last five years was restrictions on travel because of COVID-19. There is also a chance Arsenal will add more games than just these two to its schedule of games in the summer of 2024.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.