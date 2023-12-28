Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems to have set their sights high in the transfer market ahead of the next January and summer transfer windows.

The Gunners have recently been linked with players like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney. Such signings would most certainly be ones that supporters would wholeheartedly support. Even though a striker is in the works, rumors have it that the defense is the current top priority.

Due to injuries, Arsenal are now missing Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu, leaving them with insufficient options to choose from. In January, they will probably try to find a loan option so they can get a feel for the market.

It would allow them to make a big move in the summer to permanently fix the problem. Mikel Arteta said the club would try to invest if they sign the correct player. With important flexible defenders out with injuries, Arsenal is low on choices.

“We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. If there is something that we can [do to] improve the squad and that need appears, and we cannot fulfill it with players here, we are always going to be open to doing that because we want to be stronger”, he told reporters.

Arsenal sets eyes on Matthijs De Ligt

Speaking of which, Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern Munich is a long-term target for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. In their pursuit of a defensive stalwart, Arsenal have their sights set on De Ligt, who joined Bayern from Juventus for $76 million in 2022. Despite this, luring him in January is considered a pipe dream.

Even if he’s up against players like Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez for playing time, the Dutchman’s contract has more than four years left on it. With 54 games in all competitions since joining the Bavarians in July 2022, the 24-year-old Dutch defender has been an important figure in Munich.

However, rumors about his future at Bayern have started swirling, even though he has added goalscoring and assist-making abilities to his defensive game.

Injuries have cut down De Ligt’s playing time this season, reducing him to only 11 appearances under Thomas Tuchel’s management. Arsenal has taken notice of the player’s predicament at Allianz Arena, according to The Athletic, who claim the London club is interested in the scenario.

The club spent more than $250m in the summer

Arsenal wants to improve upon its second-place finish from the 2022/23 season. This summer, the Gunners dropped over $250 million on a slew of signings. For example, it landed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. Arteta is aware that more team additions might improve their championship hopes. After all, Arsenal is in the all-too-familiar position of second.

There is a low likelihood of a January move for De Ligt. However, the English side’s hierarchy is optimistic about the club’s chances of completing a move in the summer.

William Saliba and Gabriel have been mainstays in Mikel Arteta’s defense this season. They have helped the club reach a Premier League-best defensive record (tied with Liverpool) of 16 goals conceded.

PHOTOS: IMAGO