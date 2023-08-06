Arsenal beat Manchester City 4-1 in the penalty shootout to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon after the game finished 1-1 at the end of normal time.

City were by far the better side throughout the game, dominating possession and playing their usual fluid passing football.

However, it was the Gunners who had the best opportunity of the first half when City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega denied new signing Kai Havertz before Gabriel Martinelli’s rebound was well blocked.

Lack of clear chances

City didn’t have any clear-cut openings despite having the lion’s share of the ball and Erling Haaland in particular, failed to make any significant contribution up front.

Havertz then wasted a golden opportunity just five minutes before the half-time whistle when he shoot straight to Ortega from just eight yards out after Bukayo Saka had got the better of Manuel Akanji in the right wing.

City dominated the second half and looked comfortable on the ball with substitutes Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne coming off the bench.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the 77th minute when another substitute Cole Palmer scored an absolute beauty past Aaron Ramsdale in the left top corner.

The 21-year-old became the youngest player since Cesc Fabregas to score in the Community Shield with the superb strike.

City almost doubled their lead with six minutes when Julian Alvarez played Foden through on goal, but the English International’s goal-bound effort deflected off Ramsdale to keep Arsenal in the game.

Late drama deep in stoppage time

It looked like the reigning Premier League Champions would hold on for the win but Arenal struck as late as the 101st minute when Leandro Trossard’s mistimed effort deflected off Akanji to hit the back of the net to restore parity on the day.

De Bruyne and Rodri missed their spot kicks in the shootout before Fabio Viera scored the goal to give Arsenal the win.

Record signing Declan Rice said after the game, “m absolutely buzzing. This is what I envisioned when I joined the club. It was a really tough game, but we dug in there, created some really good chances and had a bit of luck at the end.”

“You just have to be patient against them. The manager said before the game that it’s like a load of little games rolled into one. They move and change so much. You can get frustrated but it’s about sticking to what the manager wants. It’s my first [trophy] for this club, and Aaron’s, so we’re buzzing.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage