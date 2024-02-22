The defending World Cup winners Argentina will be active in the USA over the next few months with tickets to watch the side in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The Argentine national team will play two March friendly matches in the United States. As the first stop on their American tour, Lionel Messi‘s squad will face El Salvador. This season, the 36-year-old has already made one appearance against El Salvador’s national team. In an unusual January preseason encounter, El Salvador hosted Inter Miami, and Lionel Messi featured.

This time, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will host the match on March 22, Telemundo says. Then, four days later, on March 26, they will face Nigeria at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

Dates and ticket information for the matches against El Salvador and Nigeria will be available on Friday, February 23. This doubleheader takes the place of two March international friendlies in China. That was when Luis Scaloni’s players were supposed to meet Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Tickets to Argentina games in Philadelphia

Lionel Messi continues to face criticism for missing last month’s friendly against Hong Kong select squad. But, the Inter Miami captain participated in the Vissel Kobe duel just three days after disclosing his hamstring injury.

Some of his Chinese admirers took offense to this and thought he was insulting the nation, therefore it generated quite a stir in China. Thus, they canceled both clashes. Chinese officials felt outraged by the superstar’s injury that they opted out of hosting both of La Albiceleste’s March matches.

In contrast, they will continue their US tour with two more games before a summer filled with trips to Messi’s club country. China lost out because Argentina promptly relocated the games to America.

Whether or not Lionel Messi or any other player plays in a given game is always up in the air. However, he is likely to be present in the US since Copa America will take place there in the next few months.

What follows for Argentina?

Just before the United States hosts the Copa America this summer, Argentina will play a friendly match versus Guatemala. It will take place at FedEx Field in the Washington D.C. region on June 14.

On the following day, Inter Miami will go to the Union, although Messi will most likely not be in attendance. Then, when the Albiceleste returns from its short break, it will face the runner-up from AFCON 2023 in Los Angeles.

Messi and Argentina will be looking to add to their trophy haul this summer in the United States, where they won the Copa America.

They will face either Canada or Trinidad & Tobago in the first match on June 20 in Atlanta. After their match against Chile on June 25 in East Rutherford, N.J., Messi’s side will play Peru in Miami on June 29 to round out group play.

PHOTOS: IMAGO