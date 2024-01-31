Apple is ready for another busy season of Major League Soccer on MLS Season Pass in 2024, and that includes the second edition of the Leagues Cup. The competition involves every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX. Played fully in MLS venues in the United States, the revolutionary competition made headway last year.

Much of the competition’s success centered around Lionel Messi’s arrival. The Argentine, along with Sergio Busquets, arrived for the debut of the competition. Fittingly, he scored a sumptuous free-kick to defeat Cruz Azul in stoppage time. Messi scored a total of 10 goals in his seven appearances in the Leagues Cup as Inter Miami went on to win the tournament. That was the club’s first-ever trophy.

MLS Season Pass received a serious boost with the Leagues Cup, and much of that came from Lionel Messi and the run from Inter Miami. More than one million tuned in on Univision to watch Messi’s debut on Spanish-language TV. Statistics from MLS Season Pass are harder to come by. Throughout the season, Apple was remarkably secretive in letting the public know how many people subscribed to the service.

Regardless, global fans of MLS and Liga MX clubs now know where they can watch the Leagues Cup as 46 teams look to take the crown from Inter Miami.

MLS Season Pass to have coverage of all Leagues Cup games

The competition starts on July 26, and finishes on Aug. 25. Major League Soccer takes that entire month off to ensure the competition can go on uninterrupted. Therefore, the Leagues Cup will be the only live content available on MLS Season Pass for August.

Additionally, teams already know their groups. There are a total of 15 groups of three teams. Two sides automatically qualified for the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup. The Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup last season, and Club America is the Liga MX winner with the most combined points between the Apertura and Clausura phases. Both of those clubs await in the round of 32.

Each team will play two group-stage games. Each group has at least one MLS team and at least one Liga MX team. For the most part, there are two MLS teams and one Liga MX team. However, there are some exceptions. That includes Inter Miami, which is one of two teams to be in a group with a pair of Liga MX sides. Inter Miami is playing Puebla and Tigres in its two group-stage games. However, Tigres will be one of the hub teams for Liga MX, which means it has earned minimal travel. Regardless, all games in the Leagues Cup will be in the United States and Canada.

Leagues Cup groups for 2024

The top two teams in each Leagues Cup group advance to the round of 32. There are no ties, either, as games that are tied go to penalties. A win in 90 minutes earns three points, while a shootout win is two points. If a team loses on spot kicks, it earns one point.

East 1: FC Cincinnati, New York City FC, Club Queretaro

East 2: Orlando City, Atletico de San Luis, CF Montreal

East 3: Club Tigres, Club Puebla, Inter Miami

East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul

East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Mazatlan FC

East 6: Club Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC

East 7: Atlanta United, Club Santos Laguna, D.C. United

West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas, Austin FC

West 2: Chivas de Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy

West 3: St. Louis CITY SC, FC Dallas, FC Juarez

West 4: Toluca FC, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire

West 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids

West 6: Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, Club Necaxa

West 7: Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, Club Tijuana

West 8: Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Atlas FC

PHOTO: IMAGO