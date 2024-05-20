Having adjusted the number of players available on its Copa America squad, Brazil has made several changes to the team traveling to the United States. Originally, the 23-player squad for this summer’s tournament featured the usual stars. Vinicius Junior, Bruno Guimarães, Eder Militão and Ederson in goal were some examples of a talented Brazil team looking for success this summer.

However, CONMEBOL modified the rules to allow for each team to bring 26 players to the tournament. Nations had been asking for more players to allow flexibility in the squad. Additionally, it allows CONMEBOL to be more aligned with UEFA, as the European Championship featured 26-player squads. For Brazil, this means adding a defender, midfielder and a forward to its squad.

Juventus defender Bremer is joining the squad after making 35 appearances for the Old Lady. Bremer has four appearances with Brazil to his name, including a start in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. Also out of the Italian top flight, Atalanta’s Ederson will be a member of the Brazil squad this summer. Earning his first call-up to the senior Brazil squad, Ederson has been integral to Atalanta’s current campaign. Finally, the last player in the Brazil Copa America squad is Pepe, the forward from Porto. Pepe has a singular appearance with Brazil in World Cup Qualifying, but he mustered 10 assists from his left-wing position with Porto this season.

Goalkeeper Ederson misses out on Brazil Copa America squad

The more attention-grabbing modification to the Brazil Copa America squad was the omission of Ederson. The Manchester City goalkeeper has been ruled out from the Copa America because of injury. During Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the penultimate game of the season, the goalkeeper fractured his eye socket in a collision with Spurs defender Cristian Romero. Ederson required a substitution in that game, with Stefan Ortega replacing the Brazilian. Ortega went on to start the final matchday of the season as Manchester City won a fourth Premier League title in a row.

Despite being available for the celebrations on Sunday, Ederson will be out of action while his facial fracture heals. In response, Brazil manager Dorival Junior was allowed to make a change in his squad. Rafael, a goalkeeper for Sao Paulo, will replace Ederson in the squad. Rafael has not made any senior appearances with Brazil despite being a part of the squad for previous friendlies.

Remaining a strong squad

Even though Ederson’s omission is a dent in the squad for Dorival Junior, the talent at his disposal is strong. Twenty-two of the 26 players in his team hail from Europe, with most of those coming from the elite teams. Experienced players like Vinicius and Marquinhos can guide those who are inexperienced. Not only are the new additions to the squad lacking ample time with the national team. Players like Endrick or Savinho will be playing the biggest games of their careers in the United States.

The tournament kicks off on June 20, with Brazil featuring in a group with Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

