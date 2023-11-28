The UEFA Champions League returns to action in matchday five, and this page has live updates of a pivotal game between Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The most challenging group also has Newcastle and PSG, and it is anyone’s group to take with two games left. Borussia Dortmund leads the group with seven points through four games. Milan sits third. Still, it is just two points behind the German club. A win at the San Siro would bump the Italian club above Dortmund entering the final matchday in two weeks.

WHO AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 28, 2023 WHERE Paramount+, ViX FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Milan’s game against Borussia Dortmund could spell the end of the Champions League for Milan. If Dortmund wins and PSG wins in the kickoff at the same time, Milan and Newcastle would be out of contention to qualify. In that case, it would still have a chance to reach the Europa League playoff stage in the last matchday on the road at Newcastle. Still, for UEFA Champions League purposes, this figures to be a must-win game for the hosts at the San Siro.

Also, Americans have a vested interest in this game. Christian Pulisic and is representing AC Milan with Yunus Musah out because of suspension. For Borussia Dortmund, Gio Reyna should be in action on Tuesday.

Live: Milan needs result as it hosts Borussia Dortmund

The last time these two played, neither side scored in a nil-nil draw. At the time, Dortmund was at the bottom of the group and Milan was in its familiar third in the group. Dortmund won both of its games against Newcastle, while Milan split a pair of contests against PSG. That dramatically shook the nature of the group and the favorites to advance.

Neither side looks likely to compete in their domestic leagues this season. Milan is third in the Serie A table, but it is six points adrift of league-leading Inter. Borussia Dortmund is already 10 points back of Bayer Leverkusen, which has been scintillating this season under Xabi Alonso.

Therefore, the UEFA Champions League presents an opportunity of redemption for both clubs. However, this pivotal game could spell the end for one club and qualification for another.

You can keep up as the game happens between Milan and Borussia Dortmund with live updates as they happen down below.