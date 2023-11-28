The UEFA Champions League returns to action in matchday five, and this page has live updates of a pivotal game between Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The most challenging group also has Newcastle and PSG, and it is anyone’s group to take with two games left. Borussia Dortmund leads the group with seven points through four games. Milan sits third. Still, it is just two points behind the German club. A win at the San Siro would bump the Italian club above Dortmund entering the final matchday in two weeks.
Milan’s game against Borussia Dortmund could spell the end of the Champions League for Milan. If Dortmund wins and PSG wins in the kickoff at the same time, Milan and Newcastle would be out of contention to qualify. In that case, it would still have a chance to reach the Europa League playoff stage in the last matchday on the road at Newcastle. Still, for UEFA Champions League purposes, this figures to be a must-win game for the hosts at the San Siro.
Also, Americans have a vested interest in this game. Christian Pulisic and is representing AC Milan with Yunus Musah out because of suspension. For Borussia Dortmund, Gio Reyna should be in action on Tuesday.
Live: Milan needs result as it hosts Borussia Dortmund
The last time these two played, neither side scored in a nil-nil draw. At the time, Dortmund was at the bottom of the group and Milan was in its familiar third in the group. Dortmund won both of its games against Newcastle, while Milan split a pair of contests against PSG. That dramatically shook the nature of the group and the favorites to advance.
Neither side looks likely to compete in their domestic leagues this season. Milan is third in the Serie A table, but it is six points adrift of league-leading Inter. Borussia Dortmund is already 10 points back of Bayer Leverkusen, which has been scintillating this season under Xabi Alonso.
Therefore, the UEFA Champions League presents an opportunity of redemption for both clubs. However, this pivotal game could spell the end for one club and qualification for another.
You can keep up as the game happens between Milan and Borussia Dortmund with live updates as they happen down below.
10' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Marco Reus makes no mistake from the penalty spot. Mike Maignan guesses the right way, but Reus' penalty is in too good of a spot for the French goalkeeper.
Dortmund leads on the road, 1-0.
9' Dortmund earns a penalty!
Just minutes after Kobel kept the game scoreless, Borussia Dortmund has a penalty opportunity of its own.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens enters the penalty box, and Davide Calabria bundles him over. Again, no hesitation for the referee.
7' PENALTY SAVED
Olivier Giroud steps up to take the spot kick. He goes to his lower left side. However, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel guesses correctly and parries the ball away.
6' An early penalty to Milan!
Rafael Leao fires a shot on the edge of the area. Mats Hummels steps across to block the shot, but his arm is outstretched. The ball clamors off his arm, and the referee makes no hesitation. It is a penalty.
1' KICKOFF
And the game has officially underway. Both clubs are in their recognizable kits, with AC Milan sporting its patented Red and Black. Dortmund, fittingly, is in its bright yellow strip.
Almost underway!
The San Siro is bumping ahead of a crucial game in the UEFA Champions League. In true Italian fashion, the fans in attendance belt out 'THE CHAMPIONS' at the end of the competition's anthem.
Entering on fine form
Both Milan and Dortmund returned from the November international break with impressive results. Dortmund scored four goals en route to a win over Borussia Monchengladbach. A 1-0 win over Fiorentina allowed Milan to close the gap on Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A.
Simultaneous kickoffs of note
We are now 40 minutes from kickoff at San Siro. However, we are also approaching the beginning of another significant game. PSG hosts Newcastle United at 3 p.m. as well. With three points separating Newcastle at the bottom and Dortmund at the top, the Magpies need a result to keep their chances of qualifying alive.
That game is also exclusive to Paramount+ and ViX.
Both clubs unveil starting lineups
Yunus Musah starts on the bench, but Americans can keep an eye on Christian Pulisic. Also, Gio Reyna will also be a substitute for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
Pivotal contest in Champions League 'Group of Death'
Matchday five could be decisive in the UEFA Champions League. With a win and a loss from Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund would advance to the knockout stage for the second-straight season. However, Milan wants to ensure it can still advance, and a win can bump the Italian side above Dortmund in the group standings.
