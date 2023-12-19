When it comes to soccer in the United States, neither the USMNT nor the USWNT is America’s Team. That title belongs to Mexico. The attendance at Mexico games in the US for 2023 dwarfs both that of the USMNT and the USWNT. This year was no different.
In 2023, Mexico averaged an attendance of 52,337 fans per game throughout 15 games in the United States. That is 77% higher than the 29,578 the USMNT pulled in. This is in no small part thanks to the two games against Mexico in NFL stadiums.
The USMNT’s attendance this year was the highest it had been since 2017. Meanwhile, Mexico’s attendance was the second worst year in the last six. And the gap was still 77%.
Here is how the Mexico attendance breaks down for games in the US.
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Attendance
|April 19
|Friendly
|USA
|State Farm Stadium
|55,730
|June 10
|Friendly
|Cameroon
|Snapdragon Stadium
|30,543
|June 15
|Nations League
|USA
|Allegiant Stadium
|65,000
|June 18
|Nations League
|Panama
|Allegiant Stadium
|35,000
|June 25
|Gold Cup
|Honduras
|NRG Stadium
|66,255
|June 29
|Gold Cup
|Haiti
|State Farm Stadium
|34,517
|July 2
|Gold Cup
|Qatar
|Levi’s Stadium
|60,347
|July 8
|Gold Cup
|Costa Rica
|AT&T Stadium
|60,355
|July 12
|Gold Cup
|Jamaica
|Allegiant Stadium
|29,886
|July 16
|Gold Cup
|Panama
|SoFi Stadium
|72,963
|September 9
|Friendly
|Australia
|AT&T Stadium
|52,787
|September 12
|Friendly
|Uzbekistan
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|33,817
|October 14
|Friendly
|Ghana
|Bank of America Stadium
|60,963
|October 17
|Friendly
|Germany
|Lincoln Financial Field
|62,284
|December 16
|Friendly
|Colombia
|LA Coliseum
|64,609
Mexico attendance in 2023 down compared to last year
In 2022, El Tri’s average attendance for seven games played in the US was 56,350 fans per game. This year saw a dip of 7% down to 52,337 fans per game over 15 games.
One reason for the slight drop was that 2022 was a World Cup year, which is always going to lead to larger crowds. Another possible reason is that many have pointed to for the declining USMNT attendance over the years: too many games in the same stadiums.
This year, Mexico played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas three times in less than a month. El Tri packed it out for the Nations League semi-final against the US. Following that loss, 30,000 fewer people attended the third-place game. Then, even fewer fans watched the Gold Cup semifinal against Jamaica to round out the time in Las Vegas. Additionally, Mexico played a friendly at AT&T Stadium in Dallas two months after a Gold Cup game in the same stadium and consequently drew 8,000 fewer people.
Far higher attendance than USMNT and USWNT
Despite the drop from last year, Mexico’s attendance in the US is substantially better than that of either the USMNT or the USWNT (in a Women’s World Cup year no less).
Given the huge numbers of people from Mexico who live in the US, it is not a surprise that the Mexican national team draws big crowds. But it is surprising that those crowds continue to dwarf US national team crowds despite the time and resources poured into the game here.
El Tri’s attendance was 77% higher than the USMNT’s this year and a staggering 169% higher than the 19,461 drawn by the USWNT in 2023 (which was their best since 2019)
This is not a new development, however. Here is a look at the last decade of attendance for each of the three teams.
|Year
|Mexico
|USMNT
|USWNT
|2023
|52,337
|29,578
|19,461
|2022
|56,350
|21,383
|14,967
|2021
|44,213
|25,155
|12,703
|2020
|N/A
|5,836
|14,559
|2019
|57,546
|23,306
|25,122
|2018
|59,678
|24,163
|14,064
|2017
|43,586
|29,400
|18,150
|2016
|51,200
|29,707
|15,973
|2015
|64,141
|38,764
|27,766
|2014
|58,597
|34,374
|10,791
|2013
|44,321
|33,803
|16,479
Overall takeaway
Mexico is the dominant soccer force in this country. That is unlikely to change any time soon. So far for 2024, Mexico scheduled five games in the United States, and that number is likely to rise. El Tri, like the United States, is pushing to have a further reach with the Copa America and World Cup coming to the United States over the next three years.
First are two Nations League games at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in March: vs. Panama on the 21st and then against the winner (or loser) of USA/Jamaica on the 24th. Following that is the Copa America over the summer. Their three group-stage games are against Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador. Mexico plays at Houston’s NRG Stadium, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and State Farm Stadium. Those three stadiums hosted Mexico in 2023 to large crowds.
Should the Mexican national team perform well in those two competitions, it is a safe bet that there will be lots of green and red in all those NFL stadiums.
PHOTOS: IMAGO
