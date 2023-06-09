In the spotlight as host of the 2022 World Cup, the Qatar National Team TV schedule has the details for one of international soccer’s up-and-coming teams.

The Maroon have been competing since 1970, with minimal results of note, but have been flung into the limelight since the 2010 announcement that they would be the host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then the program has advanced and improved – including winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup – as the nation hopes to put on a good show in their first ever World Cup appearance.

As part of their preparation for the World Cup, Qatar was invited as a guest team to the 2019 CONMEBOL Copa América, and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. While their Copa performance saw them bow out in the group stage, they played well at the Gold Cup, making it to the semifinals of the tournament, narrowly losing to the United States.

Qatar did not have a good showing at the main event, however. They would score only one goal, lose all three group stage matches (the first host nation ever to do so), and finish in last place. With the glamour of hosting the World Cup now behind them, what becomes of the Qatar national team remains to be seen.

Qatar National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: March 27, 1970 (Loss vs. Bahrain in Isa Town)

Manager: Félix Sánchez

Best World Cup finish: N/A (2022 Debut)

Best AFC Asian Cup Finish: Winners (2019)

Where can I watch the Qatar match?

Paramount+ is a reliable spot for many of Qatar’s games. With the nation competing in the AFC Asian Cup and AFC World Cup Qualifiers, both of those tournaments are exclusive to CBS’s paid-streaming service.

With Qatar hosting the World Cup, each match is available in the United States on either FOX or FS1. For Spanish-language coverage, each game is either on Telemundo or Universo. All four of those channels are available to stream, with fuboTV being one example of a service that has all four. Spanish-language streaming of the World Cup is also available through Peacock Premium.

In the event of other competitions or friendlies, coverage differs. For example, Qatar competed in the 2021 Gold Cup, which aired on FOX. However, friendlies could easily fall to ESPN or another platform depending on the opponent.

Recommended viewing option:

Lineup

All of Qatar’s national players ply their domestic trade in Qatar. Therefore, many fans of strictly European or American soccer are unaware of what Qatar brings to the table. For instance, the most recent call-up to the Qatar national team featured 13 players from one club, Al-Sadd. That is the same club that Xavi managed before moving on to Barcelona.

Almoez Ali is one of the players who did not play for Al-Sadd. Yet, he is Qatar’s leading scorer among active players. The 26-year-old forward has 76 caps already.

That figure pales in comparison to Qatar’s leading appearance maker, Hassan Al-Haydos. Al-Haydos has made 176 appearances for Qatar at the age of 31. Unsurprisingly, he is also the side’s captain, despite three other players having over a century of appearances with Qatar.

Qatar News and Feature Stories