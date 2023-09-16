The World Soccer Talk Nicaragua National Team TV schedule will get you set to watch each La Azul y Blanco match.

Nicaragua is no doubt one of the less-notable sides in CONCACAF – certainly amongst the mainland nations. Baseball is a more popular pastime in the country than soccer, which has contributed to their lack of success in the sport.

They’ve never qualified for a World Cup. In fact, they didn’t even attempt to qualify from 1950-1990 (before 1950 they were not a full FIFA member).

After their first game in 1929, a 9-0 loss to El Salvador, they didn’t play another match for 12 years.

Perhaps the only notable achievement for the nation was finishing 3rd in the CCCF Championship in 1951. This was a tournament open to Central American and Caribbean nations that ran from 1941-1961, organized by a precursor to CONCACAF.

Nicaragua TV schedule and streaming links

First game: May 1, 1929 (Loss vs El Salvador in San Salvador)

Manager: Marco Antonio Figueroa

Best World Cup finish: Never qualified

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: 6th (1967)

Where can I watch the Nicaragua match?

The CONCACAF Nations League, as of Fall 2023, is available on Paramount+. The CONCACAF Gold Cup meanwhile can be found on Univision/TUDN in 2025 for Spanish coverage. For 2023 and prior years, FOX Sports had English rights, but for upcoming tournaments, these details have yet to be confirmed.

World Cup qualifying games and friendlies against the US can land on TNT, TBS, and/or the Max streaming service. Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock is the Spanish home for these games.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will once again be on FOX Sports and Telemundo. CONCACAF Qualifying for 2026 does not have confirmed broadcast details at this time.

