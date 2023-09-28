The World Soccer Talk Haiti National Team TV schedule has all the Les Grenadiers action available on TV and streaming in the US.

Haiti have been a FIFA member since 1934, but did not participate in World Cup qualifiers after the 1934 cycle until 1954. They would hold out from qualifying again until 1970. 1974 in West Germany marked the nation’s only World Cup appearance to date. Unfortunately, they lost all three games and were knocked out in the group stage.

On the regional stage, that same era produced the best results in history for Haiti. In 1971 and 1977, they finished runners-up in the CONCACAF championship, results which bookended their 1973 championship title. More recently, 2019 saw Haiti reach the Gold Cup semifinals, eventually finishing third.

They’ve won the now-defunct Caribbean Cup twice, in 1979 and 2007, finished runner-up once, and placed third five times. In the even-older CCCF Championship, Haiti were champions in 1957, winning all four matches.

Haiti TV schedule and streaming links

First game: March 22, 1925 (Loss vs Jamaica in Port-au-Prince)

Manager: Gabriel Calderón Pellegrino

Best World Cup finish: 15th (1974 – Only appearance)

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: Champions (1973)

Where can I watch the Haiti match?

CONCACAF Nations League matches can be found on Paramount+.

For CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025, Univision/TUDN are, as of Fall 2023, the only confirmed broadcast partners. English coverage is still to be determined.

World Cup qualifying games and friendlies played on the road against the United States could appear on TNT, TBS, and/or the Max streaming service. Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock have Spanish rights for these games.

FOX Sports and Telemundo will once again carry the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Non-US home game World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying broadcast details for the 2026 cycle are TBA as of 2023.

Photo: Imago