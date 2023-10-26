World Soccer Talk’s England women’s national team TV schedule has all the games for the Lionesses.

England is one of the fastest-rising national teams in women’s soccer. Owing to improved investment in the nation’s domestic leagues and cubs, the national side has consistently challenged for, and won, major honors in recent years.

The Women’s FA in England was established in 1969.

England finished as runners-up at the Women’s Euros twice, in 1984 and 2009. They made it to the semifinals in 2017, and then in 2022, finally captured their first major honor by winning the competition for the first time. They would go on to defeat Brazil in the UEFA-CONMEBOL Finalissima at Wembley Stadium in 2023.

At the World Cup, England had a spotty history until the mid-2010s. They made the quarterfinals three times but also failed to qualify on three occasions. But in 2015 and 2019, the Lionesses finished third and fourth, respectively. At Australia/New Zealand 2022, England came achingly close to the ultimate prize. They would make the final, but fall 1-0 to Spain.

England Women’s TV schedule and streaming links

Friday, October 27 02:45 PM ET England WNT vs. Belgium WNT ( UEFA Women's Nations League ) CBS Sports Network , CBS Sports Network , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Friday, December 01 02:45 PM ET England WNT vs. Netherlands WNT ( UEFA Women's Nations League ) CBS Sports Network , CBS Sports Network , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream



First game: November 18, 1972 (Win vs. Scotland in Greenock)

Manager: Sarina Wiegman

Best World Cup finish: Runners-up (2023)

Best European Championship Finish: Champions (2022)

Where can I watch the England WNT match?

The Women’s Euros in 2022 featured on ESPN networks and ESPN+ in English, with TUDN and ViX handling Spanish coverage.

Meanwhile, select UEFA Women’s Nations League matches feature on the CBS Sports Network.

Certain World Cup qualifying games were on Paramount+ for the 2023 cycle. The World Cup in 2027 still has yet to have broadcast details confirmed. FOX and Telemundo previously held the rights to games.

Friendly games can appear on various platforms and channels, depending on the location and opponent of the match.

Watch England on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Don’t miss an England match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago.