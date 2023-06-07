Major League Soccer looks set to bring Lionel Messi to the United States in a deal that may include the option of Messi benefiting from a profit sharing deal with Apple and the league. The 35-year-old Argentine recently announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and the US-based league is close to finalizing a deal. It had been widely reported that Messi would join a team in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, The Athletic is reporting that MLS officials got creative in their negotiations with the player. The news outlet claims that MLS and Apple may offer Messi some of the revenue produced by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass. MLS and the streaming service signed a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal prior to the current campaign.

If Messi did sign with Miami, there will no doubt be a massive increase in subscribers to MLS Season Pass. It seems as if both the league and the streaming service are open to sharing the profits with Messi. Apple also recently revealed that a new docuseries surrounding Messi will soon hit Apple TV+.

Adidas as well as Apple open to profit sharing deal for Messi

Along with sharing streaming profits, Adidas is also considering a similar move to entice Messi to the States. The sportswear brand is currently one of MLS’s biggest sponsors and has been in a partnership with Messi since 2006. In fact, the superstar previously signed a lifetime contract with Adidas. With the two already on good terms, an additional profit-sharing agreement would make sense.

Messi’s possible deal with the MLS would most likely include an option to purchase part of a team as well. This is similar to a previous deal to bring David Beckham to the league in 2007. Beckham later became co-owner of Inter Miami, potentially Messi’s new club.

Argentine may become new coach at Miami

Sources at the aforementioned news outlet are optimistic that Messi will join Miami.

The World Cup winner could be joined in south Florida by his former coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Miami is currently without a permanent manager after they fired Phil Neville last week. Nevertheless, discussions have reportedly begun between the club and Martino. Messi previously played under the coach at both Barca and the Argentina national team.