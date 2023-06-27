Legendary commentator Jon Champion has joined NBC Sports ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, sources have confirmed to World Soccer Talk. Beginning August, Champion commentates the highest profile Premier League match every week in the Sunday 11:30am to 1:30pm ET timeslot.

That key timeslot became available for Champion at a time of change for the American broadcast company. With Martin Tyler stepping down in England from his position at Sky Sports, Peter Drury has replaced Tyler at Sky. In his role, Drury is expected to commentate roughly one game a week for Sky Sports, while continuing to work for NBC Sports as lead commentator alongside Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

With Drury calling the Sunday game for Sky Sports and Champion often calling the same match for NBC Sports, the two Englishmen are very likely to cross paths quite often during the season. Both men work for the same parent company (Sky Sports and NBC Sports are owned by Comcast).

Tough decision for Champion

Champion calling Premier League games for NBC Sports is wonderful news for soccer fans, but it means his time with Major League Soccer (and living in the United States) is over, at least for the time being.

Champion announced MLS games for ESPN from 2019 through 2022. With ESPN losing the MLS rights to Apple, Champion won’t be calling games from the top-flight US league anymore. Nevertheless, Champion remains at ESPN where he’ll continue calling FA Cup games as before, as well as other big matches when possible such as cup competitions (English League Cup) and major friendlies.

Jon Champion at NBC Sports with Peter Drury is a dream come true for US TV viewers

With the combination of Drury and Champion calling Premier League matches each week, NBC Sports now has the two best English-language soccer commentators in the world on its network.

Both men are poets, but with contrasting styles of commentary. Drury’s style feels more spontaneous, and full of effervescence. Champion is far more witty, and chooses his words more carefully to deliver commentary that packs a powerful punch.

Whether it’s Champion or Drury, both men are highly regarded. Neither man needs much of an introduction since both have covered soccer’s games at the highest level for decades.

The 2023/24 Premier League season begins Friday, August 11. Looking ahead to the Premier League TV schedule for opening weekend, Champion is expected to call the Chelsea against Liverpool game on USA Network.