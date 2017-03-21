If you’re looking for the International Champions Cup TV schedule in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

The International Champions Cup (ICC) is an annual club association football exhibition competition. It features club teams from Europe playing pre-season friendly matches, originally in the United States and Canada, but in the years since also in venues in China, Europe and Singapore.

International Champions Cup TV schedule

Last updated: June 27, 2020

All kickoff times listed are in the Eastern United States time zone.

ESPN has the media rights to the International Champions Cup (ICC) through 2021. The agreement grants ESPN exclusive English and Spanish-language rights to a total of 25 matches, including the annual ICC tournament and various club friendlies, each summer in the U.S.

In the U.S., ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) will each televise 15 matches per year. For the first time, ESPN+ will exclusively carry up to 10 matches live in English and Spanish, beginning this summer.

Additionally, ESPN platforms will cover the Women’s International Champions Cup – a new women’s competition that debuted in 2018 with the best clubs in women’s soccer. ESPN’s ICC coverage will also include the International Champions Cup Futures tournament. ICC Futures debuted in 2018 as an under-14 boys tournament with youth clubs from around the world and in 2019 will be expanded to include an under-15 girls tournament as well.

Play-by-play voice Ian Darke will lead the ESPN commentator team. Other English-language play-by-play commentators include Adrian Healey, Sebastian Salazar, Mark Donaldson, Ross Dyer, and Mike Watts, along with match analysts Alejandro Moreno, Craig Burley, Kate Markgraf, Matteo Bonetti, Herculez Gómez, Matt Lawrence, Paul Mariner, Janusz Michallik, and Stewart Robson.

ESPN Deportes commentators include Spanish-language voices Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes, Richard Méndez, Ricardo Ortiz, Robert Sierra, Barak Fever, Mauricio Pedroza, Jorge Pietrasanta, Roberto Gómez Junco, Flavio Pereira, Tito Manriquez, Eugenio Diaz, Mario Carillo and Alex Pareja. Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas will provide commentary for the Women’s ICC, and Alfonso Duro will serve as the digital reporter for ESPNDeportes.com.

Late July/early August

International Champions Cup tournament, teams/dates/times TBD

