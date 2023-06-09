The Superclásico, Boca Juniors vs River Plate, is by far the biggest match in Argentina and arguably the fiercest rivalry in the world. And we’ve got the details for you on how to watch.

Where to find Boca Juniors vs River Plate

WHO River Plate vs Boca Juniors WHAT Argentine Primera División WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Sunday, May 7, 2023 WHERE Paramount+, Fanatiz, and ViX FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Starting and 2021 and thru at least 2024, the English-language Argentine Liga Profesional de Fútbol rights in the US are held by CBS Sports, which streams every league match on Paramount+.

In addition to the Primera, Paramount+ is also the exclusive English-language home of Copa de la Liga Profesional and Supercopa Argentina.

In Spanish, Primera games can be found on both Fanatiz and ViX+.

Watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate on US TV

When it comes to continental competition such as Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana, both English and Spanish coverage is on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español offers Spanish coverage, while certain games (or additional language options) are present via their streaming outlet, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTs is available select cable and satellite providers, but also thru streaming services Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling.

Full full coverage, you’ll need Paramount+ and access to beIN SPORTS. fuboTV is a solid option if you want beIN, as it also comes with channels such as FOX, USA, NBC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes – which show other leagues and competitions including the World Cup, Premier League, LaLiga and more.

Paramount+ starts at $4.99 per month and also includes UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, the Brasileirão and NWSL, as well as select international competitions.

fuboTV (with access to beIN for CONMEBOL games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

If you’re looking for Spanish coverage for league and cup games, Fanatiz starts at $9.99/month, while ViX+ runs $6.99/month.

History of the Superclásico rivalry

As with many of the great rivalries in world football, the Superclásico is a local derby. Both sides hail from Buenos Aires, and each started in the same La Boca neighborhood. River Plate was founded in 1901, while Boca came shortly after in 1905. River would move to a more affluent district in 1925, but the local rivalry continued.

The club’s two home stadiums are some of the most iconic in the game. River Plate’s El Monumental is the largest capacity stadium in South America and is also the main home venue of the Argentina national team. Boca’s La Bombonera (“the chocolate box”) got its name due to the unique shape of the stadium. With three steep stands, a distinctive single vertical sideline section, and FIFA-minimum pitch dimensions, the venue creates a compact, intimidating atmosphere unlike anywhere else.

Sadly the clash has often been marred by fan violence. Most recently, at the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, Boca’s bus was attacked by River fans ahead of the second leg, causing the game to be suspended and moved to the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

The two sides have played over 250 times in official matches. Both sides can count legendary players amongst their ranks. Names like Riquelme, Diego Maradona, Carlos Tevez, Enzo Francescoli, Ariel Ortega, Hernán Crespo and many more have graced the pitch over the years in this historic fixture.

Titles Won Boca Juniors River Plate Primera 35 37 Supercopa Argentina 2 2 Copa de la Liga Profesional 2 0 Trofeo de Campeones 0 1 Copa Argentina 4 3 Copa Libertadores 6 4 Copa Sudamericana 2 1 Intercontinental Cup 3 1 Recopa Sudamericana 4 3 Total 59 52

All time results in all competitions:

Boca Juniors Draw River Plate 91 83 84



Most recently in the Superclásico, Boca defeated River 1-0 at La Bombonera on September 11, 2022.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Boca Juniors and River Plate club pages.