Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Coppa Italia competition in the USA.

Italy’s top knockout cup competition is over 100 years old, founded in 1922. The top clubs in the country battle for the prestigious honor each season.

Juventus has the most Coppa titles ever with 14 as of 2023. Roma, Inter Milan, Lazio, Fiorentina, Napoli, and AC Milan are amongst the other heavy hitters who’ve won the competition – all of them at least five times each. In total, sixteen different clubs have won the Coppa Italia.

The top goalscorers in the history of the competition are all Italians – except one notable exception. Argentine legend Diego Maradona’s 29 goals with Napoli in the tournament have him at twelve all-time.

Winners get to wear the coccarda on their kits the following season. This is a red, white, and green roundel patch similar to the Serie A winners’ scudetto shield. Champions also qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, and the Supercoppa Italiana, in the next campaign.

Where to watch Coppa Italia on US TV

Paramount+ streams at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including all contests from the fourth knockout round on. The streaming service also carries the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia. There is also the possibility that major games can be shown on CBS Sports Network and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Paramount+ also has all three major UEFA club competitions, the Scottish Premiership, NWSL, FA WSL, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and the Brasileirāo.

Paramount+ is available on desktop computers as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio, and XBOX One.

