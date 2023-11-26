We’ve got all the details on how to watch Bayer Leverkusen in the USA – on television and streaming.

Die Werkself

Founded in 1904 by workers at the Bayer pharmaceutical company, Bayer Leverkusen is one of the many “works teams” in European soccer. This benign working-class origin is why both UEFA and the Bundesliga allow the club to use the Bayer name and logo in their team crest (while teams such as RB Leipzig, named purely for corporate sponsor reasons, are not). Leverkusen have never won the Bundesliga but were runners-up five times between 1997-2011. Their lone pieces of significant silverware to date are the 1988 UEFA Cup and the 1993 DFB-Pokal.

Where can I watch Bayer Leverkusen?

Bayer can compete in tournaments in Europe in addition to domestic play. Here’s how you can watch them in any competition they may end up in:

Watch Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga:

TV: ABC*, ESPN*, ESPN2*, ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*While it’s possible they can appear on the ESPN family of channels, very few Bundesliga games air on TV – only one or two, if any, per season. All games are on ESPN+.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Bayer Leverkusen Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches might show up on unusual channels compared to the annual competitions. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Bayer Leverkusen Streaming Options

ESPN+ has every game of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, streamed live. Rarely a Bundesliga fixture will appear on linear TV in the US, but these games are, for the moment, to include Leverkusen.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen with ESPN+:

Paramount+ streams each game of the UCL, Europa League, and Conference League, with ViX streaming games in Spanish that don’t make it to Univision or TUDN. CBS Sports Network and CBS sometimes televise late-round matches, but Paramount+ will have you covered.

There is also the possibility that a UEFA game featuring Leverkusen may be streamed on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is free to watch and available on various platforms.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Leverkusen TV schedule page.

