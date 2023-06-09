FOX Sports has revealed the 2023 Women’s World Cup commentators for their broadcast coverage coming up in July.

Plenty of names familiar to American soccer fans fill out the FOX broadcast team. With FOX’s Women’s World Cup rights expiring after this tournament, 2023 could be the network’s last hurrah with the biggest women’s soccer event. And here’s the full roster of personalities who will be bringing you the action:

Studio Analysts

The studio team for FOX is headlined by former USWNT captain and 2-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, US Soccer Hall of Famer Alexi Lalas, 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist and 2015 World Cup champion Heather O-Reilly, and former USMNT member Stu Holden. In addition, Current Portland Thorns GM (and 5-time World Cup vet with Canada) Karina LeBlanc, 2X World Cup winner Ariane Hingst, and former Australia captain Kate Gill round out the studio crew.

PLAY-BY-PLAY

American soccer TV mainstay JP Dellacamera heads up the play-by-play team. JP will be joined in the booth by veteran broadcasters Jacqui Oatley, John Strong, Jenn Hildreth, and Kate Scott.

Watch the Women’s World Cup on Fubo

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

MATCH ANALYSTS

Complementing the play-by-play voices will be former USWNT members Aly Wagner, Lori Lindsey, and Danielle Slaton. Kyndra de St. Aubin and Warren Barton complete the match analyst lineup.

HOSTS, CORRESPONDENTS, & RULES SPECIALISTS

Rob Stone is back as the main studio host for FOX’s coverage. Jenny Taft all be embedded with the US, following the two-time defending champions as the “USWNT Insider”. Also, Emmy Award-winning Tom Rinaldi will be covering his first Women’s World Cup as a feature correspondent. Chris Fallica joins as the wagering expert, and Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg will serve as the rules analysts (for those inevitable controversial calls).

And there you have it – your Women’s World Cup commentators for 2023.