For our Belgium: Euro 2016 team preview, we’ve compiled the team’s schedule, squad, players to keep an eye out for as well as our prediction on how far they’ll advance in the tournament.

Belgium: Euro 2016 team preview

Manager: Marc Wilmots

Captain: Eden Hazard

Fixtures:

Monday, June 13

Belgium vs. Italy, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 18

Belgium vs. Ireland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Sweden vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Belgium: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Jean-Francois Gillet (Mechelen).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham, Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jason Denayer (Galatasaray), Jordan Lukaku (Oostende), Thomas Meunier (Club Brugges), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Christian Kabasele (Genk).

Midfielders: Moussa Dembele (Tottenham), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Mitchy Batshuayi (Marseille), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Christian Benteke (Liverpool), Divock Origi (Liverpool).

Belgium: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

A quarter-final elimination to Argentina at the 2014 World Cup was about par for Belgium in the eyes of many, as the nations golden crop of talent battled their way to the last eight. However, Wilmots’ men underwhelmed in their performances.

For all the attacking talent on display, Belgium lacked an incisive presence in the final third of the field and creativity in the middle of the park. That’s a balance the manager has been seeking to strike since and having scaled the summit of the FIFA world rankings during the qualification process, it’d be tough to say they haven’t.

Yet as odd as it may be to say, despite this ascension and the embarrassment of riches available to Wilmots in terms of individual quality, there are still signs this is a side not reaching its potential. The Red Devils still haven’t quite found a way of bringing the best out of Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in the same setup.

The latter’s form has suffered badly in the second half of the season too, while his deputies, Christian Benteke and Divock Origi, are struggling with rhythm and fitness, respectively. Perhaps most crucially, Belgium will also be without captain Vincent Kompany, while Thibaut Courtois and Hazard are both coming into the Euros on the back of poor seasons with Chelsea.

Of course, there are huge positives. Kompany’s absence should allow Wilmots to use the impressive Tottenham Hotspur centre-back duo of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the heart of the defence, rather than auxiliary full-backs. De Bruyne is in tremendous form too, while there were late signs of life from Hazard in the Premier League season.

Belgium will always be physical, dynamic and tough to beat under Wilmots. Should things click going forward—perhaps with Dries Mertens and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco as wildcards—then they’ll be a difficult team to halt, although we’ve set to see things align consistently at the sharp end of the pitch.

Belgium: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Toby Alderweireld – With Kompany unavailable for this one, Belgium need a player to step up and take responsibility at the back. That man could well be Alderweireld following his superb season at White Hart Lane.

As aforementioned, he struck up a brilliant understanding with Vertonghen, pushing Spurs to an unlikely and ultimately ill-fated title challenge. But the fact Alderweireld ousted Harry Kane, who won the Premier League golden boot, to win the club’s Player of the Year gong is an indication of just how excellent he has been this season.

Whether he’s used at centre-back or right-back Alderweireld has an extremely important job to do at the base of the team. His ability to spot danger, make tackles and distribute from the back could mean Kompany isn’t missed quite as much as many anticipate.

Belgium: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Quarter-Finals – Belgium are in a testing group and will find all of their opponents challenging. However, they possess enough to top it and progress beyond the first knockout round. What they don’t have is the balance in the starting XI or the major tournament experience to overcome Germany in a likely quarter-final tie.

