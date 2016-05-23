In the Russia: Euro 2016 team preview, we look ahead to this summer’s competition and share their schedule and roster, as well as predicting how far they’ll advance in the European Championships.

Russia: Euro 2016 team preview:

Manager: Leonid Slutsky

Captain: Roman Shirokov

Russia: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:



Saturday, June 11

England vs. Russia, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 15

Russia vs. Slovakia, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Monday, June 20

Russia vs. Wales, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Russia: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow), Yuri Lodygin (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Defenders: Alexei Berezutsky (CSKA Moscow), Vasily Berezutsky (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Dmitry Kombarov (Spartak Moscow), Roman Neustadter (Schalke), Georgy Shchennikov (CSKA Moscow), Roman Shishkin (Lokomotiv Moscow), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg)

Midfielders: Igor Denisov (Dynamo Moscow), Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Oleg Ivanov (Terek Grozny), Pavel Mamaev (Krasnodar), Alexander Samedov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Shirokov (CSKA Moscow), Dmitri Torbinski (Krasnodar)

Forwards: Artyom Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg), Alexander Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar)

Russia: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

After some sterile football and underwhelming results earlier in qualifying under Fabio Capello, the Italian’s sacking paved the way for a much more exciting finish to the campaign under Slutsky.

The former CSKA Moscow coach helped Russia to four consecutive wins to book their spot in the finals. Slutsky has always been highly regarded in his homeland and the impetus the national team played with in those last four matches has left many feeling positive about their chances.

Attacking wise, they have a lot of options. The midfield of Roman Shirokov and Igor Denisov adaptable in the way they approach games and in Artem Dzyuba, they have a forward who has shown what he’s capable of for both Zenit St Petersburg on both the domestic front and in the Champions League. The absence of main creator Alan Dzagoev is a huge blow, though.

What Slutsky could struggle with is the defensive side of this team. There are some familiar faces in the back line in Sergei Ignashevich and Vasil Berezutski, who are both solid and experienced defenders. However, the prospect of pacey players like Gareth Bale or Jamie Vardy isolating them in the group stages will be a big concern.

There are some lessons to learn from four years ago. In the 2012 edition Russia began with a bang—beating the Czech Republic 4-1 in their opener—before fading away badly in the other two matches. So if they can muster a win against England on June 11, don’t expect to see too many of this squad getting carried away.

Under the former boss the rigid tactical plan didn’t seem to suit a side that is blessed with technical players who require a degree of freedom. Slutsky’s willingness to rid his stars of those shackles could bring out the best in Russia on the big stage once again.

Russia: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Artem Dzyuba – For so long at major tournaments the missing link in the Russia team was a centre-forward who could take advantage of the creative talents behind him. Kerzhakov has never quite been completely up to the challenge, but Dzyuba, on the back of a brilliant season, looks capable.

He’s a man out on his own at times too. While his aerial prowess means the 27-year-old is at his best when there’s a constant supply of crosses into the box, Dzyuba is always in the game. If Russia come under pressure he’s a brilliant outlet and if they’re dominating the ball, he’s able to pin defenders, bringing other attackers into the game in dangerous areas.

With Shirokov creating and Aleksandr Kokorin in support, Russia have an attack that can pose issues for all their group stage opponents. If Dzyuba is at full tilt, they’ll be even more fearsome at the sharp end of the pitch.

Russia: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Second Round – The opening game against England is so important and provided they can emerge with a positive result, Russia will fancy their chances of topping the group. Still, a second place finish is more likely when looking at the squad depth, although facing a very handy Austria side in the last 16 could bring their tournament to an end.

