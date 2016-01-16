If you’re wondering where to watch the Premier League on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

The Premier League, also referred to as the English Premier League (EPL) or BPL (Barclays Premier League), is the most-watched English-language soccer league in the United States. Worldwide, the league attracts nearly 5 billion viewers. In the United States, many of the games are watched by more than 1 million viewers each week (NBC Sports averaged 514,000 during the 2015/16 EPL season).

Unlike TV networks in England where an average of 3 Premier League games are shown live every weekend, soccer fans in the United States have access to all 10 games live every weekend, totaling 380 during an entire season.

Where to watch the Premier League on US TV

The TV network NBC Sports Group has exclusive EPL rights here in America through until the end of the 2021/22 season, and airs every single match on its platform of NBC channels.  Most of these Premier League matches are shown on the NBCSN channel (or sometimes CNBC or USA) and Premier League Extra Time channels, while the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel airs approximately 20 Saturday matches throughout the season.

Premier League Extra Time are the overflow channels that broadcast games that aren’t being televised on NBC, NBCSN, USA or CNBC. Most TV providers offer the Premier League Extra Time channels, but not all of them do (Comcast is one of the worst culprits despite the fact that they’re the parent company of NBC Universal). Check out the Premier League Extra Time page to see if your TV provider offers the channels to you.

Spanish speakers, select Premier League games are also shown on Spanish-language TV networks NBC Universo (formerly known as mun2) and Telemundo. NBC Universo usually broadcasts 1-2 Saturday games, while Telemundo typically airs 2-3 games on Sunday mornings.

Want to know when and where to watch your favorite Premier League club on US TV? Your best bet is to visit our Premier League TV Schedule page, which is updated every day throughout the year and often features TV listings before NBC Sports or the electronic programming guides reveal them.

If you miss the live broadcasts, NBCSN broadcasts its version of Match of the Day on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Premier League Goal Zone which is a highlight show catching you up on all of the goals you missed.

While NBC Sports’ TV coverage of the Premier League is exhaustive, their streaming coverage is even more impressive. With the NBC Sports App, every single game of the season is streamed live online to computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices such as the Roku and Apple TV.

New to the NBC Sports App beginning with the 2016/17 Premier League season are Goal Rush (a NFL RedZone-like program that airs every Saturday from 10am-Noon ET), Premier League Preview Show, Premier League Review Show and the Fantasy Premier League show. Plus throughout the season, the NBC Sports App broadcasts several fly-on-the-wall documentaries as well as exclusive interviews with managers and players alike.

While the majority of soccer fans in the United States watch the Premier League on television, more and more people are switching to legal streaming services to watch the games on laptops, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs instead. The advantage is that you don’t have to be tied to a cable or satellite TV subscription. Plus you can watch the games when you want, where you want and on whatever device you prefer.

The four main streaming options to choose in the United States (other than NBC Sports, which you need a cable/satellite TV subscription to authenticate to) are fuboTV, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation Vue. fuboTV offers access to NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA as well as FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and a ton of other channels.

At the time of writing this article, PlayStation Vue has a big advantage over Sling TV in that it allows subscribers to access the NBC Sports App, thus opening up access to every single Premier League game of a 380-game season. Sling Blue offers access to NBCSN, USA, CNBC (via the World News Extra add-on package) and NBC (in select markets), so the games it won’t feature are the ones that are exclusively on NBC Sports App or Premier League Extra Time. Those tend to be the ones featuring the smaller teams in the bottom half of the table.

Launched in June 2016, Sling Blue offers NBCSN without requiring a cable or satellite TV subscription. Sling Blue also includes NBC, but live NBC programming is currently only available in 10 markets in the United States (Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Hartford, Conn., Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington D.C.). If you live outside those cities, on-demand programming from NBC will be available from Sling Blue at a future date.

On a typical Premier League weekend during the 2016/17 season, which started on August 13, you’re able to watch 7 or 8 EPL games every weekend via Sling Blue.

Here are the typical time windows when Premier League games will be shown live and on-demand via Sling Blue:

• Fridays, 2:45-4:45pm ET (NBCSN)
• Saturdays, 7:45-9:45am ET (NBCSN)
• Saturdays, 10am-Noon ET (NBCSN)
• Saturdays, 10am-Noon ET (USA)
• Saturdays, 12:30-2:30pm ET (NBCSN or NBC)
• Sundays, 8:30-10:30am ET (NBCSN)
• Sundays, 11am-1pm ET (NBCSN)
• Mondays, 3-5pm ET (NBCSN)

Sling Blue also includes USA Network.

Looking to watch Premier League online from your office, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

The only 2-3 games you’ll miss every weekend are the ones only available via Premier League Extra Time and the NBC Sports App, which Sling Blue doesn’t include. Typically those 2-3 games will feature smaller, less supported teams. CNBC is available via Sling Blue but only with the World News Extra add-on package.

Sling Blue is a great way to legally watch the Premier League without paying $100/month for a cable or satellite TV subscription. Sling Blue is $25/month and includes a ton of channels in addition to NBCSN, so there’s plenty of news, entertainment and sports networks to watch when there aren’t Premier League games on.

Sling Blue is currently offering a 7-day free trial.

You can watch Sling Blue on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One and other devices.

The pros and cons of Sling Blue versus PlayStation Vue are numerous and debatable, so we recommend signing up for a trial of both services and then making your decision. The 7-day free trial to Sling Blue allows you to test out all of the different options, as does the PlayStation Vue free trial.

For club TV channels, One World Sports provides access to Arsenal TV and Chelsea TV, so you can watch exclusive programs from those two clubs on that TV network. Arsenal TV and Chelsea TV do not broadcast live matches, but they do often show games on delay a few days after they’ve been played. Meanwhile, GolTV broadcasts Everton TV, which is available on GolTV and fuboTV PRO.

SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering a 2-year TV price guarantee starting at $39.99/month. Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.

 

Of course, if you want to interact with other fans while watching Premier League matches, you could always find a local pub in or near your area.  Many club websites provide a list of official pubs here in America in which show most, if not all, of that team’s matches.

Plus, many Premier League clubs have official supporters clubs in the United States that can steer you in the direction of recommended pubs. See our interviews with Arsenal America, One United USA and Everton USA, among others.

 

Starting with the 2016/17 Premier League season, live radio broadcasts of matches are no longer available to listeners in the United States and are only available on Sirius XM.

However, you can listen to the radio broadcasts by using a VPN service (we recommend VyprVPN, which offers a free 3-day trial) to change your computer, smartphone or tablet to a UK-based IP address. talkSPORT radio can be streamed online at their website talksport.com, or downloaded using their iPhone or Android app. Note that if live streams from talksport.co.uk are blocked during matches, so be sure to use a VPN before accessing talkSPORT.

Also, you can listen to a live commentary of a Premier League game on the Sportsworld program, which airs on BBC World Service. Typically featuring commentator Alan Green, the radio broadcast features the second half of a Premier League game from 11:06am to Noon ET on Saturdays, and the complete broadcast of a Premier League game on Sundays from 11:06am to 1pm ET. The advantage of listening to these radio broadcasts on the BBC World Service (via TuneIn, Stitcher or the BBC website) is that the broadcasts aren’t blocked for listeners in the USA.

Satellite radio station SiriusXM FC is on SiriusXM. You can view the schedule of Premier League matches on Sirius on their website, as well as sorting through the other soccer coverage they offer.

While talkSPORT takes care of online radio and SiriusXM owns satellite radio, Westwood One simulcasts talkSPORT’s live Premier League matches on terrestrial radio around the United States. View their schedule here, and find your local radio station to see which ones broadcast the game locally to you.

 

 

While NBC Sports Group has the TV rights to the Premier League matches through until the end of the 2021-22 season, the rights to games featuring Premier League teams in other competitions are owned by other broadcasters.

 

UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches:

FOX Sports has the rights to both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League through until the end of the 2017/18 season. FOX typically broadcasts these games across FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes, while the final is televised live on the over-the-air FOX network. Select games during the 2016/17 season have been sub-licensed to ESPN2.

Group Stage coverage of the tournament begins in September each year.

Live online coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League (except FOX Soccer Plus games) can be found on FOX Sports GO, while live and on-demand coverage of all games (including FOX Soccer Plus games) can be found on FOX Soccer 2GO. As a bonus, ESPN3 has begun streaming live Champions League games starting in the 2016/17 season.

While UEFA Champions League matches featuring English teams are shown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the season, Thursdays are Europa League days. FOX broadcasts these. But FOX Sports has also sub-licensed some UEFA Europa League games to ESPN, which are shown on WatchESPN.com and/or ESPN3.com. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to Sling Blue to access ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com.

SiriusXM simulcasts many Champions League matches on radio.

 

FA Cup matches:

Returning to England, FOX Sports has the exclusive US TV and Internet rights to the FA Cup. FOX typically broadcasts the FA Cup games across FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes, while the final is televised live on the over-the-air FOX network.

Third Round coverage of the tournament begins in early January each year.

Live online coverage of the FA Cup (except FOX Soccer Plus games) can be found on FOX Sports GO, while live and on-demand coverage (including FOX Soccer Plus games) can be found on FOX Soccer 2GO.

Sirius XM FC broadcasts a select number of FA Cup games live on its satellite radio network.

 

League Cup (Capital One Cup) matches:

As for the League Cup, now known officially as the EFL Cup (and previously as the Capital One Cup), beIN SPORTS has the US TV and Internet rights to the cup competition. The games are featured on the beIN SPORTS channel (DirecTV 620, Dish Network 392, and Verizon FiOS 805) as well as beIN SPORTS Espańol.

Some of the EFL Cup games are shown live only on beIN SPORTS Connect, the streaming service from beIN SPORTS. If your provider doesn’t offer access to beIN SPORTS Connect, you can watch games on beIN SPORTS Connect via fuboTV (watch the how to video).

For soccer fans who want to watch League Cup games that don’t have beIN SPORTS, you can watch the network online and via apps with Sling International, Sling TV and fuboTV PRO. Sign up for free trials with any of these soccer streaming services.

Another option to consider is Sling World Sports, which is a paired-down version of Sling TV that features beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and Willow TV (for cricket fans). Sling World Sports is available for just $10 per month after their 7-day free trial.

Reminder: Unlike the FA Cup, the EFL Cup matches that end in a draw after regulation time go into two 15 minute extra time periods followed by penalties if necessary. The semifinals are played over two legs.

If you have any questions about where to watch the Premier League on US TV

 

Premier League club TV channels

 

chelsea-everton-arsenal-tv-channels

 

Three Premier League clubs have their official channels distributed on US television. One World Sports carries Arsenal TV and Chelsea TV (as well as Bayern Munich TV), which is available on fuboTV. Meanwhile, GolTV broadcasts Everton TV, which is available on GolTV and fuboTV PRO.

The club channels don’t broadcast live matches, but games are typically shown 2-3 days later. Plus, each club TV channel has exclusive interviews and other behind-the-scenes footage.

 

 

Premier League teams featured in friendlies

 

Preseason friendlies featuring Premier League teams are shown across a variety of TV and online networks every summer. Check the US TV and Internet schedule for Premier League clubs for the latest listings.

 

soccer-streaming-free-trials

 

View our comprehensive guides to watching the following leagues:

 

