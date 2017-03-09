If you’re looking for the schedule of soccer friendlies in US, you’ve come to the right place.

One of the highlights of the annual soccer calendar is looking to see which international and club soccer teams are heading to the United States to play exhibition matches on US soil every summer.

The summer of 2017 is no different with several major teams heading to the United States including Real Madrid, Mexico, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City and many other teams.

We’ll be updating the followig schedule of soccer friendlies in US as soon as the details break, so go ahead and bookmark the page and keep on returning to find out all of the details you need.

Schedule of soccer friendlies in US

All times Eastern United States

Last updated: April 14, 2017

 

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Mexico vs. Croatia, 7:30pm, LA Coliseum, Los Angeles, California [TICKETS]

Detroit City vs. Glentoran, 7:30pm, Keyworth Stadium, Detroit [TICKETS]

 

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Mexico vs. Ireland, 8pm, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, June 3, 2017

US Men’s National Team vs. Venezuela (TBC), time TBD, Rio Tinto Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

 

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Mexico vs. Ghana, 8:30pm, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

 

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Mexico vs. Argentina (TBD), 8pm, CenturyLink Field, Seattle [TICKETS]

US Men’s National Team vs. Ghana (TBC), time TBD, Rentschler Field, East Harford, Connecticut

 

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Seattle Sounders vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1pm, CenturyLink Field, Seattle [TICKETS]

 

Friday, July 14, 2017

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 7:15pm, Avaya Stadium, San Jose [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Philadelphia Union vs. Swansea City, 7pm, Talen Energy Stadium, Philadelphia [TICKETS]

LA Galaxy vs. Manchester United, time TBD, Stubhub Center, Los Angeles [TICKETS]

 

Monday, July 17, 2017

Columbus Crew vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 7:30pm, Mapfre Stadium, Ohio [TICKETS]

Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, time TBD, Rio Tinto, Salt Lake City [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Richmond Kickers vs. Swansea City, 7:30pm, City Stadium, Richmond, VA [TICKETS]

AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain (International Champions Cup), time TBD, location TBD

 

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (International Champions Cup), time TBD, location TBD

 

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Juventus vs. FC Barcelona (International Champions Cup), 6pm, MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, New Jersey [TICKETS]

North Carolina FC vs. Swansea City, time TBD, Wakemed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina [TICKETS]

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur (International Champions Cup), 8pm, Camping World Stadium; Orlando [TICKETS]

 

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 5pm, Levi’s Stadium; Santa Clara [TICKETS]

 

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AS Roma (International Champions Cup), 8pm, Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, Landover, Maryland [TICKETS]

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 8:30pm, Hard Rock Stadium; Miami [TICKETS]

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 11pm, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (International Champions Cup), 6pm, Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee [TICKETS]

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, Miami Gardens, Florida [TICKETS]

 

Sunday, July 30, 2017

AS Roma vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 4pm, Gillette Stadium; Boston, Massachusetts [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

MLS All-Star team vs. Real Madrid or Barcelona (MLS All-Star Game), time TBD, Chicago, Illinois

 

If you have questions about the schedule of soccer friendlies in US, let us know in the comments section below.