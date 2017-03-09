If you’re looking for the schedule of soccer friendlies in US, you’ve come to the right place.
One of the highlights of the annual soccer calendar is looking to see which international and club soccer teams are heading to the United States to play exhibition matches on US soil every summer.
The summer of 2017 is no different with several major teams heading to the United States including Real Madrid, Mexico, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City and many other teams.
We’ll be updating the followig schedule of soccer friendlies in US as soon as the details break, so go ahead and bookmark the page and keep on returning to find out all of the details you need.
Schedule of soccer friendlies in US
Here’s the schedule of soccer friendlies in US:
All times Eastern United States
Last updated: April 14, 2017
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Mexico vs. Croatia, 7:30pm, LA Coliseum, Los Angeles, California [TICKETS]
Detroit City vs. Glentoran, 7:30pm, Keyworth Stadium, Detroit [TICKETS]
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Mexico vs. Ireland, 8pm, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey [TICKETS]
Saturday, June 3, 2017
US Men’s National Team vs. Venezuela (TBC), time TBD, Rio Tinto Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Mexico vs. Ghana, 8:30pm, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Saturday, July 1, 2017
Mexico vs. Argentina (TBD), 8pm, CenturyLink Field, Seattle [TICKETS]
US Men’s National Team vs. Ghana (TBC), time TBD, Rentschler Field, East Harford, Connecticut
Saturday, July 8, 2017
Seattle Sounders vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1pm, CenturyLink Field, Seattle [TICKETS]
Friday, July 14, 2017
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 7:15pm, Avaya Stadium, San Jose [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Philadelphia Union vs. Swansea City, 7pm, Talen Energy Stadium, Philadelphia [TICKETS]
LA Galaxy vs. Manchester United, time TBD, Stubhub Center, Los Angeles [TICKETS]
Monday, July 17, 2017
Columbus Crew vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 7:30pm, Mapfre Stadium, Ohio [TICKETS]
Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, time TBD, Rio Tinto, Salt Lake City [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Richmond Kickers vs. Swansea City, 7:30pm, City Stadium, Richmond, VA [TICKETS]
AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain (International Champions Cup), time TBD, location TBD
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Manchester United vs. Manchester City (International Champions Cup), time TBD, location TBD
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Juventus vs. FC Barcelona (International Champions Cup), 6pm, MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, New Jersey [TICKETS]
North Carolina FC vs. Swansea City, time TBD, Wakemed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina [TICKETS]
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur (International Champions Cup), 8pm, Camping World Stadium; Orlando [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 5pm, Levi’s Stadium; Santa Clara [TICKETS]
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur vs. AS Roma (International Champions Cup), 8pm, Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, Landover, Maryland [TICKETS]
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 8:30pm, Hard Rock Stadium; Miami [TICKETS]
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 11pm, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (International Champions Cup), 6pm, Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee [TICKETS]
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, Miami Gardens, Florida [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 30, 2017
AS Roma vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 4pm, Gillette Stadium; Boston, Massachusetts [TICKETS]
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
MLS All-Star team vs. Real Madrid or Barcelona (MLS All-Star Game), time TBD, Chicago, Illinois
If you have questions about the schedule of soccer friendlies in US, let us know in the comments section below.
The silly season for the sport in the USA will be here before we know it…when SUM competes with itself.
Club America vs Monarcas Morelia
Avaya Stadium, San Jose, California
Sunday March 26 at 4pm PDT
I am looking for an anniversary present for my husband. He mentioned there is a major game being played in Miami. Can you please let me know what this is so I can look for tickets.
It's el Clasico Miami between Barcelona and Real Madrid on July 29. There's a link above on the page for tickets.
Barca verse Real Madrid. It's July 29 in Miami.
Any chance Liverpool FC will be coming to the US this summer?
They're playing in China this summer, so they won't have time to play in the USA unfortunately.
