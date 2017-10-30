Photos of Germany World Cup jersey leaked online ahead of 2018 tournament

Photographs of Germany’s new official kit that they’ll be wearing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup next summer have been leaked online months before the tournament.
Every World Cup, it’s Germany and adidas that produce the classiest shirt designs, and the 2018 World Cup will be no exception for the duo.
Germany’s 2018 FIFA World Cup kit will feature a white jersey and socks, and black shorts.
Instead of adding plenty of colors to the shirt though, adidas has designed a jersey that emphasizes the classic white and black colors. The most colorful thing on the shirt is the World Cup champion badge Germany received after winning the 2014 World Cup.
But the design also harkens back to the classic 1990 World Cup shirt, which was rated as the best soccer shirt design of all time.
HT FootyHeadlines.