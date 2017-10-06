beIN SPORTS will broadcast all of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday

The race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will go down to the wire on Tuesday night in South America as an incredible six teams still have a chance to qualify for the final three automatic qualification spots. Plus one team will end in a playoff place.
The good news for soccer fans in the United States is that all of the final World Cup qualifiers will be available for viewing. The bad news is that all of the games kick off at the same time.
All five CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches on Tuesday night will have massive implications on who qualifies for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
An additional complication is that beIN SPORTS has the English-language rights to the Trinidad and Tobago versus USA game on Tuesday night, which means that none of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers will be shown live on beIN SPORTS. Instead, one match will be shown on beIN SPORTS en Espanol (Ecuador-Argentina), but beIN SPORTS en Espanol will be running “multi” coverage where they’ll be showing Ecuador-Argentina but will jump around to the other four CONMEBOL games whenever anything newsworthy happens.
Last but not least, all of the games will be streamed live on beIN SPORTS Connect which will be your best way to watch the games if you want to watch them in their entirety (all times listed below are Eastern United States):
Tuesday, October 10
Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Brazil vs. Chile, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Peru vs. Colombia, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Paraguay vs. Venezuela, 7:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Updated CONMEBOL standings and SPI projections. This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/roIlMD3l5U
— Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) October 6, 2017
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup qualifiers on US TV and streaming
The entire world will be tuning in to beIN sport for 1 reason and 1 reason only, to psycho analyze Carlos Bocanegra and study his body language and every word because sources have said Turner might not ant to pay travel cost so HE WILL be the front runner for the Champions league coverage, he should be joining Katy Riley or Brittany Arnold, they all should be sitting at a Plexiglas desk , hopefully the desks companies don’t incur to much travel costs and Arlo White doesn’t have to ride to many trains……..oh wait he’s a different network, more on that later……..
Just a suggestion to use anything else other than fubo TV for peace of mind. It crashed during qualifiers back in September and again last night.