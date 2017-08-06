Streaming provider DAZN acquires Championship rights and more in Canada

Legal streaming provider DAZN has acquired the EFL Championship and EFL Cup rights in Canada, as well as adding a ton of other soccer matches in the last week.
DAZN, pronounced “Da zone” and part of the Perform empire, has secured deals to bring coverage of the EFL (English Football League) and Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) to soccer fans in Canada, as well as extensive coverage of the WTA tour and ATP 250 tennis events. DAZN will also be the home of all live PDC darts events.
On top of these rights, DAZN has confirmed a new distribution partnership with beIN SPORTS through which DAZN’s subscribers will have access to beIN SPORTS’ exclusive slate of top European soccer matches – live and on-demand. beIN SPORTS’ comprehensive soccer coverage in Canada includes La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, plus live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In addition, DAZN subscribers will receive Pro14 Rugby and MotoGP coverage live via beIN SPORTS.
Subscribers can watch in real time and on-demand, at home or on-the-go, on smart TVs, tablets, smart phones and game consoles. DAZN continues to offer monthly and annual subscriptions, with one month free. Subscriptions are available at $20 a month or at an introductory offer of $150 annually.
DAZN’s other rights include NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone, all games previously part of NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Network 24/7, NFL FILMS and Network programming, Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
Prior to launching in Canada this summer, DAZN has been successfully streaming sports around the world to Germany, Japan, Austria and Switzerland.
Sports fans in Canada can try DAZN at DAZN.com.
