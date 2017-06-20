FOX Sports needs to select Aly Wagner to co-commentate World Cup 2018 games

Here at World Soccer Talk, we will continue to take the lead by identifying the new generation of candidates for soccer television commentary positions on major national television networks in the United States, with particular emphasis on English-language broadcasts.
In March 2013, we identified John Strong as the best home-grown English-language soccer play-by-play commentator and we voiced our opinion to FOX Sports President and COO Eric Shanks, who had assigned Gus Johnson to the number one soccer play-by-play position instead.
Shanks decided to end the Gus Johnson experiment in September 2014 and promoted Strong from freelancer to the #1 soccer play-by-play position in January 2015.
Since then, a new generation of aspiring American play-by-play broadcasters, both men and women, have used Strong as a template for calling soccer matches as they develop and hone their broadcasting skills.
Six weeks ago, we identified injured U.S. Men’s National Team and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones as a potential candidate for a television studio pundit role at FOX Sports.
Jones made his debut as a guest studio pundit for FOX Sports during the Mexico vs United States World Cup qualifying matches at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.
World Soccer Talk will continue to track Jones’ progress as a television studio pundit as his playing career is expected to wind down after World Cup Russia 2018.
On Sunday June 18, FOX Sports Executive Producer of World Cup Soccer David Neal made a late substitution by replacing former U.S. Men’s National Team member Brad Friedel with former U.S. Women’s National Team member and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Wagner as co-commentator/match analyst to call the Cameroon versus Chile FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 match on FS2.
Wagner called the match with her usual FOX Sports women’s soccer broadcast partner JP DellaCamera from a sound booth at FOX Sports’ Pico Boulevard production facility in Los Angeles. The telecast was Wagner’s first experience calling a men’s international soccer match on a nationally-distributed U.S. television network.
Video clip from the Chile-Cameroon telecast on FS2:
Besides calling the Cameroon versus Chile match, Wagner has appeared on Confederations Cup Tonight shows on FS1 on evenings after matches, as well as the Confederations Cup Preview Show which first aired on the FOX Network on June 3. Her analysis of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as a “scientist” is one example of how she uses her people-reading skills to make an astute observation, which she was able to communicate and inform viewers.
Video of Wagner’s analysis of Cristiano Ronaldo:
Wagner’s rise as a soccer analyst on U.S. English-language television has been meteoric. Not only has she been promoted at FOX Sports from the #4 broadcast team during FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015 to the #1 women’s soccer broadcast team since 2016, she was selected as the primary match analyst for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) weekly telecasts on Lifetime during the 2017 season. During the autumn, she calls women’s college soccer matches for PAC-12 Networks.
Wagner’s life away from the television booth may be even more impressive than her professional life, as she is able to manage time efficiently as a very busy working mother of 4 very young children, a set of triplet 4-year-old boys and an 18-month-old daughter.
Wagner’s former teammate at the U.S. Women’s National Team and Santa Clara University, Danielle Slaton, who works as a touchline reporter and field level analyst during San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer regional telecasts on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, uses the words “overachiever” and “incredible mom” to describe Wagner in an introduction video welcoming Wagner to the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Will FOX Sports offer Wagner additional opportunities to call men’s soccer matches during the 2017-2018 season, such as UEFA Europa League matches on FS1 and FS2 on Thursdays, which FOX Sports will use to evaluate announcers for possible assignments to call FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 matches a year from now?
If Wagner were able to earn an assignment to call FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 matches for FOX Sports, she will be able to cap off her remarkable ascent by becoming the first woman to call men’s World Cup matches on television in the U.S., regardless of language.
World Soccer Talk will continue to track Wagner’s progress during the next 12 months, as we wish her the very best.
The review system wasn’t at all convincing to me of its infallibility. While the first disallowed goal for Chile may have involved a player in a millimeter length offside position (I didn’t see it), Chile’s second goal clearly showed a player in white to whom the ball was passed to be offside. Check it yourselves by stopping the video stream.
While I’m not against review (much fewer game- and championship-deciding mistakes will be made with it than without it), this definitely shows the futility of rigorous enforcement of borderline offside infractions. If a new rule allowed the attacking player to be slightly ahead of the last defensive player, we wouldn’t have these ridiculous situations where not even a video review manned by professional refs is sufficient to convince viewers who can do a slow-mo review of their own.
The whole idea that Aly Wagner would have a shot at calling World Cup Russia 2018 matches for FOX Sports would have been preposterous 72 hours ago.
Ms. Wagner got the call from David Neal on relatively short notice (I am guessing no more than 72 hours prior to Cameroon vs Chile). She had one chance to make a first impression to an audience who may not have watched her work in the past, an audience of mostly men who demand much more from co-commentators of men’s international soccer telecasts than the audience Ms. Wagner was accustomed to (mostly women).
One of the viewers of Cameroon vs Chile on FS2 had the reputation of being one of the toughest sports television critics in the “American soccer community.”
This critic went after Dave O’Brien, Gus Johnson, and even the legendary Martin Tyler for their subpar performances in the past, and this critic currently has legendary BBC Radio commentator Alan Green and his new Atlanta United (MLS) bosses squarely in his crosshairs after Green’s disastrous television debut on FOX Sports Southeast last Saturday night, in which he misidentified one goal scorer and he mispronounced at least one Spanish name of a player.
So what did Ms. Wagner do? She did what she had always done in the past: she overachieved.
She blew everyone away with her performance.
(Unlike Kate Markgraf during Euro 2016 on ESPN, Ms. Wagner has left NO DOUBT that she can call men’s international matches better than half the men who do the same job professionally.)
—
The question now becomes: how high is the ceiling for Aly Wagner during World Cup Russia 2018?
Will she call a handful of matches off the video monitor from either Los Angeles or the IBC, especially those overflow matches airing on FS2?
Or will David Neal keep the JP DellaCamera/Aly Wagner pairing and designate them as the #2 broadcast team so that they will be traveling to the stadiums to call around 8 Group Stage matches, 1 or 2 Round of 16 matches, 1 Quarterfinal match, and one semifinal match?
If you are an American, either by birth or by choice, and you didn’t have any one or any team to root for at the start of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, that all changed 2 days into the tournament.
I know who I am rooting for.
Aly Wagner
Cantona—
Don’t let the door hit you on the A– as you VPN across the Atlantic Ocean to watch BBC, ITV, BSkyB, BT Sport, and beIN Sports Middle East.
You stopped being matter to U.S. TV networks and their advertisers the moment you started pirating video from across the Atlantic.
—
Everyone at beIN Sports USA has disavowed my existence. I am supposed to be a ghost in that building.
There is no love lost between me and anyone still working at beIN Sports USA, including Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy St. Louis, who have made it very clear that I no longer exist even though I got them connected with beIN 5 years ago when they were still in exile in Steinbach, Manitoba.
Frankly, the feeling is mutual.
Landon Donovan announced via Twitter on Tuesday June 20 the birth of his daughter Slade.
That means Donovan was with his wife over the past weekend as his wife gave birth.
Will Donovan be back at FOX Sports in Los Angeles to call a match with JP in a sound booth?
We’ll know soon enough.
—
We do know that Aly Wagner can now be trusted by FOX Sports to call a men’s match very well. In my opinion, she is better than at least half the men who are co-commentating, including the Brits who work on the world feeds.
How will David Neal use Aly Wagner during World Cup Russia 2018? Will she be working exclusively from the IBC and calling a handful of overflow matches airing on FS2? Or will she rocket up the depth chart to possibly the #2 team with JP?
The tells for us outsiders to read will come in the 12 months, as FOX Sports has up to 4 matches to be voiced during UEFA Europa League Thursdays. During the group stage and the Round of 16, FS1 and FS2 will have doubleheaders at 1pm ET/10am PT and 3:05pm ET/12:05pm PT. FOX Sports will need 4 teams to cover those matches.
I know I'm in the minority on this site, but I haven't thought of an announcer once in a game I was interested in watching. I just watch.
I think she did a good job. I hope we see her and other women do more with Fox and other soccer broadcasters.
Pay attention to the Cameroon vs Australia match telecast on Thursday on FS1 (11am Eastern, 8am Pacific).
David Neal has apparently given Landon Donovan more time off to spend with his wife and his new board daughter Slade, as Aly Wagner has replied to a viewer via Twitter that she will be calling the Cameroon vs Australia match with JP once again from a sound booth at the Pico Blvd. FOX Lot in Century City, Los Angeles.
Correction: David Neal replaced Brad Friedel with Aly Wagner for the Cameroon vs Chile and Cameroon vs Australia match.
Landon Donovan was not scheduled to work for FOX Sports during the FIFA Confederations Cup.
I apologize for the error.
Aly Wagner’s close friend Danielle Slaton is now calling MLS San Jose Earthquakes regional telecasts on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.
The Earthquakes are using Danielle Slaton the same way NBC Sports uses Pierre McGuire during NHL on NBC, as a field-level analyst and reporter. Ms. Slaton interacts primarily with the analyst in the booth, former NASL Earthquakes player Chris Dangerfield, to discuss tactics throughout the match telecast.
Having Danielle. Slaton at field level has taken the Earthquakes telecasts to another level that is unique among MLS regional telecasts.
You may recall that Danielle Slaton called FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 matches on FOX Sports on the #3 team with John Strong.
The previous touchline reporter for the Earthquakes telecasts, KNBR-AM morning radio update host Kate Scott, is primarily an American Football broadcaster who called play-by-play for a San Francisco 49ers preseason game in 2016. Ms. Scott’s dream of being the first woman to call play-by-play for an NFL game on TV has been dashed, as ESPN’s Beth Mowins will get that honor in September.
A short clip from the Cameroon vs Australia match with JP and Aly Wagner calling the action for FS1 from a sound booth in L.A.
youtu.be/R0Y3qNAdYIQ
I have the complete video of both matches called by JP and Aly Wagner. I watched the CMR-CHI match in its entirety and I could not nitpick anything Aly Wagner said. I will watch the CMR-AUS match off DVR on Thursday night.
On Thursday’s FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight show:
Aly Wagner said this to “El Presidente” Fernando Fiore after Fiore looked where Aly Wagner wants guys watching at home to look:
“Keep your eyes up there, buddy.”
Aly Wagner has apparently decided to copy the wardrobe choices of one former Univision Deportes MLS sideline reporter-turned poker hostess.
twitter.com/FernandoFiore/status/877655705313878017
The video from this link will illustrate what “El Presidente” Fernando Fiore was looking at when Aly Wagner caught him in the act and said, “Keep your eyes up there, buddy.”
twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/878049797277536257
Aly Wagner has decided to go “Gabriela” with her wardrobe.
Not exactly a good idea, in my opinion. I won’t go into the reasons in a public forum.
From Wednesday night’s show, the night after this article was published.
Someone at FOX thought it was a good idea to shorten the hemlines for Aly Wagner’s outfits.
twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/877680210220425217
I watched this.
Video clip from Chile vs Australia with JP and Aly Wagner
youtu.be/CcEOpBznwRw
Updating the Aly Wagner story as of Thursday August 10, 2017:
1. Happy Birthday! Aly Wagner turns 37 today. Twitter may be the best way to get her attention: @alywagner
2. FOX Sports added Aly Wagner to last season’s UEFA Europa League studio team (Kate Abdo, Warren Barton, and Stuart Holden) for the 2017 UEFA Super Cup telecast two days ago (August 8). Unlike the Confederations Cup and Gold Cup studio team (Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas, Fernando Fiore) which didn’t have anyone else besides Wagner focusing on tactics (by using tactical diagramming software to mark up video), the trio of Wagner, Barton, and Holden aimed for the hardcore and “serious casual” viewers by focusing on tactics in addition to “isolation analysis” in which each studio pundit focuses on a different individual player. The talking points discussion segments were classic FS1, as all 3 studio pundits were aggressive and lively.
3. Unlike the two women ESPN used during Euro 2016 (Abby Wambach didn’t put in the work to prepare enough, and Kate Markgraf was deficient in tactical analysis in addition to mispronouncing names when she worked with Max Bretos), Aly Wagner was well-prepared on Tuesday, as expected. Both Wagner and Holden know that need to keep working because they didn’t make much money as players or product endorsers, so they have to work hard in order to keep their jobs from being taken away by the next generation of analysts.
4. Cost is always an issue. FOX Sports saved money by substituting Wagner for Brad Friedel during the 2017 Confederations Cup because Wagner was already scheduled to be in the studio for Confederations Cup Tonight on those days JP DellaCamera was scheduled to call matches. For World Cup 2018, one would expect FOX to send Wagner to Moscow, where the studio show for World Cup Tonight will be located (either at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), or on location. If FOX were to send JP DellaCamera to Russia to call matches on site (as the #2 play-by-play man), then FOX would actually save money by assigning Wagner to call the one match that fits her the most: the 3rd place match, so that FOX can send Brad Friedel home after the semifinal match and save 3 nights hotel room cost for Friedel. The 3rd place match can be called from a booth in the IBC so that FOX won’t have to hire 4-6 private security guards to escort and protect Wagner if she were to call a match from one of the temporary TV broadcast positions inside the stadium.
…to be continued in the next post…
Of the 4 women FOX Sports sent to the broadcast booths as co-commentators (match analysts) during FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015, 3 out of 4 have made their successful jump to analyzing men’s matches.
The first one to make the jump successfully was Danielle Slaton, who moved home from Chicago (she did graduate work at Northwestern) to San Jose in 2015. The San Jose Earthquakes hired Slaton in 2016 to replace KNBR-AM morning sports update presenter Kate Scott as the touchline reporter. Having Slaton at field level allowed the Earthquakes to use Slaton as a field-level match analyst in addition to working as a reporter.
Kyndra de St. Albin was the next one to make the jump. After spending 13 years on the road in Milwaukee and Phoenix (where her husband worked), Minnesota United FC brought de St. Albin home (she was born in Stillwater, Minnesota and she attended the University of Minnesota) and hired her for the 2017 season as a booth-level match analyst. The consultant (Ben Grossman) who recommended Minnesota United to hire de St. Albin did his homework and hired the best available Minnesotan for the job. (Grossman also identified a young British announcerCallum Williams, who is back in the U.S. for his 2nd stint calling MLS at the regional level.)
Aly Wagner make her jump at the national level, blowing away the audience when she was given the opportunity to call Cameroon vs Chile Confederations Cup match on 72-hours notice.
The only one who hasn’t made the jump is Cat Whitehill.
—
At the “minor league” level:
Kate Markgraf called one USL match from Tampa in July, 2017 on ESPNU. Because less than 20,000 viewers were watching, Markgraf could “work on her game” away from the spotlight.
The USL also hired an associate producer, former Virginia Tech women’s soccer player Morgan Conklin, and assigned her to the broadcast booth to call USL matches as a match analyst (co-commentator).