fuboTV FAQ: Learn about fuboTV’s new product that includes NBC and FOX networks

With the release of fuboTV’s new streaming product in the United States, the legal streaming platform has morphed from a soccer-specific platform to a well-rounded sports, entertainment and news streaming service.
With over 45 premium networks and 30+ regional sports channels, fuboTV offers a cost-effective service that will entice many consumers to cut the cord and save money each month. But is it the right package for you?
We’ve done our research and collected your questions, and included the answers below. Read on to learn more from the fuboTV FAQ:
Q: What’s the big deal about fuboTV’s new product?
A: Two things. For soccer fans, fubo Premier includes all of the FOX and NBC soccer-related channels. For everyone, it includes over 45 premium networks and 30+ regional sports networks. fuboTV features more live sports in their basic package than any other paid service. Plus, there’s over 10,000 hours of video-on-demand (VOD) content, and hundreds of weekly shows and movies.
Q: How many soccer games will fuboTV feature each year?
A: Over 4,000. That’s an average of 11 games per day.
Q: What’s the name of the new fuboTV product?
A: fubo Premier.
Q: What if I don’t want the FOX and NBC channels?
A: You can subscribe to the fubo Latino package, which includes the Spanish-language networks, for $14.99/month.
Q: What soccer-related channels does fuboTV feature?
NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Telemundo, CNBC, USA, FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Galavision, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, TyC Sports, One World Sports, GolTV, GolTV en Español and YES.
Q: What soccer leagues and competitions will I be able to watch on what channels?
There are too many to mention them all, but we’ve highlighted many of the most popular ones below as well as which channels on fuboTV they can be found on.
Premier League — NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, Telemundo and (in the near future) NBC Sports App
FIFA World Cup — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and Telemundo
Liga MX — Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision and NBC Universo
MLS — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas
La Liga — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
UEFA Champions League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net and FOX Deportes
UEFA Europa League — FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Sports Net
Bundesliga — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus
FA Cup — FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
League Cup — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Primeira Liga — fuboTV exclusive streaming rights to all games, Benfica TV and Univision Deportes
Serie A — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Argentina Primera Division and Copa Argentina — TyC Sports
Scottish Premiership — FOX Soccer Plus
Ligue 1 — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
CONMEBOL qualifiers — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision and Univision Deportes
UEFA World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
NASL — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and One World Sports
NWSL — Lifetime
Q: What sports leagues other than the soccer ones does fuboTV carry?
• NFL (via FOX, FS1, NBC and NBC Universo)
• NBA (via NBA TV, FOX Sports Net, NBC Sports regional networks and YES Network),
• NHL (via NBC, CNBC, FOX Sports Net, NBC Sports regional networks, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Telemundo and USA)
• MLB (via FOX, FS1, FOX Sports Net, FS2, NBC Sports regional networks and YES)
• NCAA Football (via beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, FOX, FOX College Sports, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBC Sports regional networks, NBCSN, One World Sports and YES)
• NCAA Basketball (via beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, FOX, FOX College Sports, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports regional networks, NBCSN and YES)
• Golf (via FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, One World Sports and Golf Channel)
• NASCAR (via FOX, FS1, FS2, CNBC, NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo and Telemundo)
• Formula One (via NBC, NBCSN, Univision Deportes and FOX Sports)
• Tennis (via NBC, NBCSN, beIN SPORTS and TyC Sports)
• UFC (via FOX, FS1 and FS2)
• Boxing (via FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC and NBCSN)
• Olympics (via NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, CNBC, Telemundo, Goif Channel and USA)
• Rugby (via FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, NBC NBCSN, TyC Sports and beIN SPORTS)
• Cricket (via One World Sports and NBCSN)
Q: If I’m already a fuboTV subscriber, how can I sign up for fubo Premier or fubo Latino?
A: Log into your fubo.tv account and then click on the ‘My Account’ option at the top right corner of the screen. Then click on ‘Subscription’ and you’ll be able to upgrade your account to either fubo Premier or fubo Latino. If you upgrade to fubo Premier, you’ll be asked to enter your zip code in order to gain access to your local FOX and NBC affiliates. Conversely, you can keep your current plan with fuboTV at no additional cost.
Q: What non-soccer sports competitions can I expect to be able to watch on fuboTV?
A: The list is long, but it includes the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup, Daytona 500, US Open, Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, The Open Championship, 2020 Summer Olympic Games and 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Q: Are the NBC Premier League Extra Time channels available?
A: Not at this time, but they will be added in the near future.
Q: Will fubo Premier include all the games on NBC Sports App (previously known as NBC Sports Extra)?
A: No. Access to NBC Sports App will be added in the near future. fuboTV is hoping to launch this in Q1 2017.
Q: What club TV channels are available via fuboTV?
A: Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV and Bayern Munich TV.
Q: What special features and player controls will I be able to use on fuboTV?
A: Cross-platform DVR, VOD, in-browser streaming and digital TV guide navigation. Additional features will then be introduced in the coming months, such as programming look back and start over, access to 25+ TV Everywhere authenticated apps, personalization and user profiles.
Q: What channels other than the ones mentioned above will I be able to access?
A: The Big Ten Network (BTN), NBA TV, A&E, Golf Channel, FOX College Sports, History Channel, Lifetime, LMN, Viceland, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FX, FXM, FXX, National Geographic, Nat Geo Mundo, Nat Geo WILD, Fuse, FM, Bravo, Chiller, Cloo, CNBC World, E!, Esquire, MSNBC, Oxygen, Sprout, Syfy, USA Network and The Weather Channel.
Q: What other sports will I be able to watch other than soccer?
A: Baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, cycling, American football, golf, hockey, horse racing, mixed martial arts, motorsports, professional wrestling, rugby and tennis.
Q: What are the differences between FUBO PREMIER, FUBO LATINO and FUBO PORTUGUES?
A: Quite a lot.
Here are the channels available via fubo Premier ($34.99/month):
FOX (in select cities), NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net (regional channels), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision, UniMas, Telemundo, Comcast Sports (CSN), YES Network, ONE World Sports, The Golf Channel, NBC Universo, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network (BTN), FOX Soccer Plus, Univision Deportes, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SyFy, USA, FXM, A&E, History Channel, Lifetime, LMN, FYI, Viceland, El Rey, FUSE, Hallmark, Hallmark Movies, Revolt, Weather Channel, CNBC, MSNBC, FOX News, FOX Business, Sprout, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, FXX, FX and NBA TV.
And here are the channels you can get with fubo Latino ($14.99/month):
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, Univision, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, TyC Sports, Galavision, FOX Life, Nat Geo Mundo, Cinesony and Baby TV Spanish.
fubo Portugues offers the following channels ($19.99/month):
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Primeira Liga TV, Benfica TV, RTPi and GolTV en Español.
For all three packages (fubo Premier, fubo Latino and fubo Portugues, add-on channels are available so you can add more networks if you like).
Q: How can I sign up for a free trial so I can take fuboTV for a test drive?
A: fuboTV is currently offering a free 24-hour trial.
Q: What devices is fuboTV available on?
A: Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Q: Do I need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch networks on fuboTV?
A: No, you can cancel your cable or satellite TV subscription and watch fuboTV. All you need is an Internet connection and a subscription to fuboTV (a free 24-hour trial is available).
Q: What restrictions are there, if any, regarding what I can watch on fuboTV?
A: The over-the-air NBC and FOX networks will be available via fuboTV in select cities (similar to how they currently work on Sling TV and PlayStation Vue).
If you’re a fuboTV subscriber in one of the following cities, you’ll be able to watch live programming from the NBC over-the-air network via fuboTV Premier:
• New York City (WNBC)
• Los Angeles (KNBC)
• Chicago (WMAQ)
• Philadelphia (WCAU)
• San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (KNTV)
• Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS)
• Washington, DC (Hagerstown) (WRC)
• Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ)
• San Diego (KNSD)
• Hartford-New Haven (WVIT)
• Boston (WMFP (Formerly WBTS))
If you’re a fuboTV subscriber in one of the following cities, you’ll be able to watch live programming from the FOX over-the-air network via fuboTV Premier:
• New York, NY (WNYW)
• New York, NY (WWOR-TV)
• Los Angeles, CA (KTTV)
• Los Angeles, CA (KCOP-TV)
• Chicago, IL (WFLD)
• Gary, IN/Chicago, IL (WPWR-TV)
• Philadelphia, PA (WTXF-TV)
• Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (KDFW)
• Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX (KDFI)
• San Fran.-Oakland-S. Jose, CA (KICU-TV)
• San Fran.-Oakland-S. Jose, CA (KTVU)
• Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD) (WTTG)
• Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD) (WDCA)
• Detroit, MI (WJBK)
• Atlanta, GA (WAGA-TV)
• Houston, TX (KRIV)
• Houston, TX (KTXH)
• Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN (KMSP-TV)
• Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN (WFTC)
• Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota,) FL (WTVT)
• Phoenix, AZ (KSAZ-TV)
• Phoenix, AZ (KUTP)
• Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL (WRBW)
• Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL (WOFL)
• Belmont, NC/Charlotte, NC (WJZY)
• Rock Hill, SC/Charlotte, NC (WMYT-TV)
• Austin, TX (KTBC)
• Ocala, FL/Gainesville, FL (WOGX)
If you’re a fuboTV subscriber in one of the following cities, you’ll be able to watch live programming from Telemundo over-the-air network via fuboTV Premier:
• Los Angeles (KVEA)
• New York (WNJU)
• Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WSCV)
• Houston (KTMD)
• Chicago (WSNS)
• Philadelphia (WWSI)
• Dallas-Fort Worth (KXTX)
• San Antonio (KVDA)
• San Francisco-Oakland-S. Jose (KSTS)
• Salt Lake City (KEJT)
• Phoenix (KTAZ)
• Fresno-Visalia (KNSO)
• Denver (KDEN)
• Las Vegas (KBLR)
• Boston (Manchester) (WNEU)
• Tucson (Sierra Vista) (KHRR)
• Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville (KTLM)
For those NBC, FOX and Telemundo over-the-air networks that are currently not available, fuboTV will be working with them separately to encourage them to come on board.
Q: Are there any other options to get the over-the-air NBC and FOX networks if they’re currently not available in my area?
A: Yes, you can buy a HD indoor TV antenna for $10 and watch those over-the-air networks for free.
Q: How will fuboTV know which regional sports channels I will have access to?
A: During the signup process, subscribers will define their home zip code (initially suggested based on IP) and be shown the RSN (regional sports networks) for such market, if there are any.
For sports fans in the United States, you’ll be able to access your local Comcast Sports Network (CSN) and FOX Sports Net (such as FOX Sports Florida, just as one example).
Q: Does fuboTV include ESPN and Viacom networks?
A: Not at this time.
Q: What are the advantages of fuboTV compared to Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and DIRECTV NOW?
A: fuboTV has the most comprehensive selection of soccer-related networks than any other streaming provider. Plus it’s more affordable.
Q: With fuboTV, are the channels in HD?
A: All of the channels on fuboTV are in HD.
Q: Where can I stay updated on which games are going to be available on which channels?
A: World Soccer Talk features TV schedules for all of the major soccer leagues as well as a daily email newsletter, which has updated TV schedules.
Q: Am I able to test fuboTV first to see if it’s the right streaming service for me?
A: Absolutely. fuboTV is offering a free 24-hour trial to US residents. fuboTV is available in Canada but not with the same selection of channels that are available in the United States of America.
Q: Will there be any channels on the new fuboTV product where player controls are disabled like on Sling TV (i.e. unable to rewind or pause live content)?
A: No, all channels will have the player control functions to pause and rewind live TV.
Q: With the DVR functionality, how many programs will subscribers be able to record? What are the restrictions on the DVR?
A: At launch, the legacy channels (i.e. the channels that were available previously on fuboTV such as beIN SPORTS, Univision Deportes, etc) will continue to support DVR. For the new channels that have just been added, DVR functionality will be available soon after launch.
Subscribers will be able to have a maximum of three programs recorded on DVR. Recorded programs can be deleted to make room for other shows you want to record.
Q: What will be the fps (frames per second) for each of the major channels that fuboTV supporters (NBCSN, FS1, etc.)?
A: It’s 60fps except the legacy channels.
If you have any questions that aren’t answered in the above fuboTV FAQ, let us know in the comments section below.
