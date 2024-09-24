Here are all of the details of where you can watch Man City vs Watford on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Man City vs Watford
|WHAT
|English League Cup
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|WHERE
|Paramount+
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
How to watch anywhere with VPNIf you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
How to watch the gameParamount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
Free resources available to youWorld Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
Photo credit: Imago
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $7.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...